Nomzamo Mbatha named first African brand ambassador for Creme of Nature

Award-winning actress and Shaka iLembe star, Nomzamo Mbatha, has just been announced as the first African face of Creme of Nature.

Nomzamo Mbatha announced the partnership on Instagram. Source: Kagiso Phaswana.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Mbatha said: “I’ve been working on something special and I am way too excited that I get to finally share my new partnership with Creme of Nature as the first African face of this iconic brand. What truly resonates is the celebration of our roots, radiance, beauty and heritage! Authenticity, natural beauty, versatility of our texture and identity rooted in our essence. This is who we are!”

Mbatha now joins international actress and TV host Keke Palmer, who was in 2024 named the brand’s first-ever Chief Brand Officer.

Creme of Nature was founded in 1976 on the South Side of Chicago as a Black-founded brand created for people with textured hair. Now acquired by Revlon, it continues to honour its legacy by championing natural hair and authentic beauty across the globe.