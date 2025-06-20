Nomzamo Mbatha named first African brand ambassador for Creme of Nature

Top stories
More news
The Kentucky AI Integrated Assistant: Going to extraordinary lengths for the taste of KFC
South African brands dominate Africa’s brand value rankings
CEM Africa Summit 2025: Leading the future of customer experience with AI innovation
#YouthMonth: Gaming - A gateway for Gen Z
How to select the right CMS platform: A strategic guide from Bluegrass Digital
Bluegrass Digital 21 hours
Award-winning ambition: Attic Rush claims Gold for Unilever Professional campaign at 2025 MAA
2025 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards open with Creative Capital theme
#YouthMonth: FCB social lead Khumbuzile Zondi is standing on business
Karabo Ledwaba 1 day