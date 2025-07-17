Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Kena OutdoorEverlyticMachine_MANGO-OMCHavas JohannesburgAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingDMASADentsuAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaBoundlessDaily MaverickBlue Label MediaCatchwordsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SABC2's new look celebrates modern South African families

    SABC2 has launched a new on-air look, which came into effect on Tuesday, 15 July 2025. The rebrand introduces updated visual imaging and a refreshed tagline, "You Belong," reflecting a focus on inclusivity and what the channel describes as “entertainment for the unconventional modern South African family.”
    17 Jul 2025
    17 Jul 2025
    The new look debuted this week. Source: SABC.
    The new look debuted this week. Source: SABC.

    New changes

    The change comes after long-time soapie Muvhango was cancelled.

    This refreshed imaging for SABC 2, designed to appeal to modern South African families, is part of ongoing plans for the channel target households that include single-parent households, skip-generation families, nuclear families, LGBTQI households, extended family households, interracial couples, polygamous families, and co-parent households.

    Values

    SABC2’s new image aligns with brand-new family values of inclusivity, cultural celebration, community, tonality and style. The channel continues to offer free-to-air, family-friendly content, delivering programming that reflects South African life and values, with a focus on local storytelling.

    The channel said in a statement it takes pride in being a home that celebrates South African culture and stories, instilling a sense of national and cultural pride among viewers.

    Read more: brand, SABC, SABC2, new look, design, TV
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz