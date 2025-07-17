More #WPRDAY2025
SABC2's new look celebrates modern South African families
New changes
The change comes after long-time soapie Muvhango was cancelled.
This refreshed imaging for SABC 2, designed to appeal to modern South African families, is part of ongoing plans for the channel target households that include single-parent households, skip-generation families, nuclear families, LGBTQI households, extended family households, interracial couples, polygamous families, and co-parent households.
Values
SABC2’s new image aligns with brand-new family values of inclusivity, cultural celebration, community, tonality and style. The channel continues to offer free-to-air, family-friendly content, delivering programming that reflects South African life and values, with a focus on local storytelling.
The channel said in a statement it takes pride in being a home that celebrates South African culture and stories, instilling a sense of national and cultural pride among viewers.
