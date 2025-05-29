Marketing & Media TV
    Lifestyle Film

    SABC2's Muvhango says goodbye

    After nearly three decades on air, SABC2 and Word of Mouth Productions have announced the end of Muvhango.
    29 May 2025
    Tshivenda culture

    The soap has captivated audiences with its rich storytelling, rooted in Tshivenda culture and explores the tension between tradition and modernity.

    The brainchild of Duma ka Ndlovu, Muvhango made its debut on SABC2 on 7 April 1997, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Edward, Catherine, Doobsie, Doris, Chief Azwindini, Thandaza, James, Mulalo, KK, and the Royal family, who all became household names.

    The show was introduced at a pivotal period when South Africa was transforming, and most vernacular dramas at the time were in the majority dialects. Tshivenda was seen as a minority language, and the show was a vehicle to showcase the culture.

    Privilege and honour

    Muvhango creator and executive producer Duma Ndlovu says, "Muvhango gave an opportunity to an ignored language that has become one of the most celebrated languages in South Africa now. It has been a privilege and an honour to create moments on Television where the marginalised languages were at the centre of them all."

    Acting group executive for Video Entertainment, Lala Tuku adds: “For almost 30 years, Muvhango has been a pillar of SABC2's programming and a beloved part of South African television history. More than just a drama, Muvhango has been the champion of language, culture, identity and national pride; inspiring, entertaining, educating and uniting audiences across South Africa. As the television landscape continues to evolve, SABC 2 looks forward to ushering in a new era of storytelling, one that builds on this incredible legacy by continuing to reflect the rich tapestry of South African life.”

    The final broadcast of Muvhango will take place on 8 August 2025 at 21:00.

