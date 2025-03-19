Marketing & Media Streaming
In the news

    SABC Plus celebrates a million users

    The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that SABC Plus, its Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming platform, has reached one million registered users since its relaunch in July 2024.
    8 May 2025
    SABC Plus is celebrating one million users. Source: Supplied.
    SABC Plus is celebrating one million users. Source: Supplied.

    The SABC said the surge in registrations has been largely driven by live sports broadcasts, which have consistently attracted over 60,000 new users per major game.

    Additionally, the recent #SwitchToStream campaign has further accelerated the platform’s growth by educating audiences on the convenience and accessibility of SABC Plus across multiple devices.

    “We are thrilled to see how quickly South Africans are embracing SABC Plus as a digital destination for the content they love. The response to live sports, lifestyle entertainment, and special events like the Metro FM Music Awards has been phenomenal, reaffirming our commitment to delivering compelling, relevant content anytime, anywhere,” said SABC digital marketing manager, Khanyisa Melwa.

    SABC Plus offers audiences access to the SABC’s 19 radio stations, SABC 1, SABC 2, S3, the 24-hour news channel, and the SABC Sport channel – all in one digital platform.

    Let's do Biz