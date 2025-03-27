Marketing & Media Online Media
    Marketing & Media Online Media

    BusinessTech – where South Africa’s top companies advertise

    South Africa’s most successful companies choose to advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis.
    Issued by Broad Media
    8 May 2025
    8 May 2025
    BusinessTech is where South Africa’s top businesses advertise their products and services.

    This is because of BusinessTech’s position as South Africa’s most popular online business news publication – with an audience of over five million monthly readers.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Many of these readers are important decision-makers in their homes and business, and include:

    • 131,000 c-level executives/directors
    • 712,000 senior managers
    • 856,000 business owners

    Thanks to this powerful audience, companies that advertise their products and services on BusinessTech enjoy unrivalled reach.

    It is for this reason that South Africa’s most successful companies choose to advertise on BusinessTech on a regular basis. These companies include:

    • Standard Bank
    • Discovery
    • MTN
    • Vodacom
    • FNB
    • Liberty
    • Old Mutual
    • Takealot
    • Werksmans
    • Val de Vie
    • Afrihost, and many more.

    Your business can join these companies and reap the benefits of advertising on BusinessTech.

    Book with BusinessTech

    BusinessTech’s expert marketing team is ready to help you book an advertising package and enjoy maximum ROI.

    Contact them today to find out how your company can reach BusinessTech’s powerful audience of purchasing decision-makers.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
