    Where to reach South Africa’s ICT decision-makers

    MyBroadband offers marketing solutions to help your business reach its influential audience.
    Issued by Broad Media
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    Where to reach South Africa&#x2019;s ICT decision-makers

    MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest ICT news platform and is trusted by 4.7 million monthly readers who rely on us for the latest technology, connectivity, and innovation news.

    These readers are the decision-makers who matter most to your business, because they comprise a huge audience of c-level executives, managers, and business owners.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    The business audience we reach includes:

    • 591,000 c-level executives – including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and directors
    • 1.1 million managers – across IT, operations, finance, and procurement
    • 441,000 business owners – actively searching for solutions to grow and streamline their operations

    These business leaders and ICT decision makers come to MyBroadband to stay ahead, and they take action based on what they read.

    MyBroadband offers marketing solutions to help your business reach this influential audience.

    Our advertising products deliver results, including:

    • Homepage takeovers and high-impact banners
    • Branded content and thought leadership articles
    • Product review videos and showcases
    • Industry interviews on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

    From building brand awareness to driving direct response, MyBroadband offers high-performance solutions tailored to your goals.

    Make the MyBroadband choice

    Smart businesses that choose to partner with MyBroadband enjoy extensive benefits, including:

    • End-to-end campaign management – including content creation, publishing, and reporting
    • A unique, high-value audience of tech and business decision-makers
    • Proven results for South Africa’s top ICT brands

    Your customers are already here. Let’s make sure they see your brand.

    Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
