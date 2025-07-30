More #WPRDAY2025
South Africa’s most popular technology podcast wants you
On What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, the biggest names in South Africa’s technology industry are having the conversations that will shape the future of the sector.
Click here to get featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.
With over seven million views, What’s Next has become the trusted platform where South Africa’s top executives, industry leaders, and innovators share the latest industry news and insights.
It is more than just another podcast – it’s where South Africa’s decision-makers tune in to understand what’s next in ICT, AI, cybersecurity, finance, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, and digital transformation.
Why appear on What’s Next?
What’s Next gives your message the platform it deserves and is backed by a loyal and highly engaged audience.
The numbers speak for themselves:
Your story belongs on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – whether your story is to position your brand, share your expertise, or influence the conversation.
Click here to get featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.
