    South Africa’s most popular technology podcast wants you

    It’s where South Africa’s decision-makers tune in to understand what’s next in ICT, AI, cybersecurity, finance, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, and digital transformation.
    Issued by Broad Media
    30 Jul 2025
    30 Jul 2025
    On What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, the biggest names in South Africa’s technology industry are having the conversations that will shape the future of the sector.

    Click here to get featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou.

    With over seven million views, What’s Next has become the trusted platform where South Africa’s top executives, industry leaders, and innovators share the latest industry news and insights.

    It is more than just another podcast – it’s where South Africa’s decision-makers tune in to understand what’s next in ICT, AI, cybersecurity, finance, infrastructure, energy, sustainability, and digital transformation.

    Why appear on What’s Next?

    What’s Next gives your message the platform it deserves and is backed by a loyal and highly engaged audience.
    The numbers speak for themselves:

  • 7 million+ views
  • C-level executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and tech professionals form the majority of the audience
  • Trusted by South Africa’s leading brands and innovators

    Your story belongs on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – whether your story is to position your brand, share your expertise, or influence the conversation.

    • Read more: Aki Anastasiou, Broad Media
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
