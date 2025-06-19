Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

DMASABrave GroupOnPoint PRDomains.co.zaSo InteractiveKLASappiHook, Line & SinkerAdvertising Media Forumicandi CQM&C Saatchi AbelAfdaPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaHOT 102.7FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Business Talk Season 13 – coming soon

Business Talk Season 13 with Michael Avery is the best podcast to get the latest insights into the South African business sector.
Issued by Broad Media
19 Jun 2025
19 Jun 2025
Business Talk Season 13 &#x2013; coming soon

Season 13 of Business Talk is coming soon, giving you the insights you need to stay attuned to the pulse of South African business.

This new season of the country’s premier business podcast will be hosted by popular media personality Michael Avery.

Avery will interview an impressive selection of South Africa’s top business experts and leaders, who will cover topics like AI, retail, business software, and much more.

Thanks to its quality of guests, excellent host, and informative discussions, Business Talk Season 13 will be essential viewing for anyone interested in the South African business sector and economy.

Watch Season 13

Business Talk season 13 will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.

To get your executives featured on Business Talk Season 13, contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

Watch the trailer for Business Talk Season 13 below.



Read more: Michael Avery, Broad Media, My Broadband
Share this article
NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz