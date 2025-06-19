Business Talk Season 13 – coming soon
Season 13 of Business Talk is coming soon, giving you the insights you need to stay attuned to the pulse of South African business.
This new season of the country’s premier business podcast will be hosted by popular media personality Michael Avery.
Avery will interview an impressive selection of South Africa’s top business experts and leaders, who will cover topics like AI, retail, business software, and much more.
Thanks to its quality of guests, excellent host, and informative discussions, Business Talk Season 13 will be essential viewing for anyone interested in the South African business sector and economy.
Watch Season 13
Business Talk season 13 will be available on YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, and the dedicated Business Talk website.
To get your executives featured on Business Talk Season 13, contact the BusinessTech marketing team.
Watch the trailer for Business Talk Season 13 below.
