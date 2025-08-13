Newsday is here

Newsday - South Africa’s newest news publication - launched on 1 August 2025.

Apart from breaking news, Newsday will carry reports about municipal infrastructure projects and the collapse of services due to mismanagement and corruption.

The journalists will travel across South Africa and report on their experiences in South African towns and cities. It will also look at provincial and national projects.

Newsday offers an advertising-free experience to all registered users. It also has a free daily newsletter.

People can follow Newsday on social media through X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

“We look forward to bringing South Africans interesting news from across the country and adding value to the current media space,” the Newsday team said.



