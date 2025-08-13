Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Communications Account Manager Cape Town
- PR Account Manager Johannesburg
- PR and Digital Content Writer Sandton
- Account Director - PR Johannesburg
- Freelance Writer Cape Town
- Marketing Assistant Johannesburg
- Senior PR Manager Cape Town
Brandfundi at 10: A decade of B2B PR, reputation management and results
Ten years later, that promise still drives us. But it’s grown into something bigger: a proven track record of helping leading B2B brands grow their reputations, weather crises, and earn the trust of their most important stakeholders.
From agribusiness giants and tech innovators to education pioneers and FMCG favourites, we’ve partnered with organisations that trust us to manage their most valuable asset – their reputation.
Brandfundi was never designed to be the biggest agency. Independent by design. Boutique by choice. Personal by nature.
As a family-run business, we bring agility, accountability, and direct senior involvement to every client. This means faster decision-making, deeper brand immersion, and a personalised approach that big agencies can’t match.
Whether launching a new brand, repositioning in a competitive market, or navigating a crisis, we focus on strategies that educate audiences, raise awareness, and align experiences with a brand’s promise.
This integrated approach spans corporate communications, crisis management, reputation building, content creation, and social responsibility programmes, ensuring every channel works together to grow and sustain brand equity.
As we step into our second decade, we’ll continue to combine strategic creativity with the integrity and heart that defined our first decade because in PR, relationships are still the most powerful currency.
Brandfundi turns ten this year, and while we’re celebrating the journey, we’re even more excited about the future. If your organisation is ready for a PR partner who will invest in your brand as if it were our own, we’d love to talk.
Because building a brand is one thing. Becoming one is where the real magic happens.
- Brandfundi at 10: A decade of B2B PR, reputation management and results13 Aug 09:45
- Collaboration is the new competition: Why coopetition defines 202509 Jul 11:28
- Ready or not? Why a budget shows you're serious about PR04 Jun 11:55
- What brand leaders can learn from Ramaphosa’s Oval Office encounter23 May 12:18
- Public relations at a crossroads15 Apr 11:09
Related
Collaboration is the new competition: Why coopetition defines 2025 9 Jul 2025 Ready or not? Why a budget shows you're serious about PR 4 Jun 2025 What brand leaders can learn from Ramaphosa’s Oval Office encounter 23 May 2025 Public relations at a crossroads 15 Apr 2025 Gamification: The game-changer of 2025 28 Feb 2025 The PR industry’s open-source problem: The unpaid pitch 27 Feb 2025