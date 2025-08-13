Brandfundi at 10: A decade of B2B PR, reputation management and results

In 2015, Brandfundi opened its doors with a simple promise: no inflated retainers, no jargon-laced fluff – just clear, clever, high-conviction communication that delivers results.

Ten years later, that promise still drives us. But it’s grown into something bigger: a proven track record of helping leading B2B brands grow their reputations, weather crises, and earn the trust of their most important stakeholders.

From agribusiness giants and tech innovators to education pioneers and FMCG favourites, we’ve partnered with organisations that trust us to manage their most valuable asset – their reputation.

Brandfundi was never designed to be the biggest agency. Independent by design. Boutique by choice. Personal by nature.

As a family-run business, we bring agility, accountability, and direct senior involvement to every client. This means faster decision-making, deeper brand immersion, and a personalised approach that big agencies can’t match.

Whether launching a new brand, repositioning in a competitive market, or navigating a crisis, we focus on strategies that educate audiences, raise awareness, and align experiences with a brand’s promise.

This integrated approach spans corporate communications, crisis management, reputation building, content creation, and social responsibility programmes, ensuring every channel works together to grow and sustain brand equity.

As we step into our second decade, we’ll continue to combine strategic creativity with the integrity and heart that defined our first decade because in PR, relationships are still the most powerful currency.

Brandfundi turns ten this year, and while we’re celebrating the journey, we’re even more excited about the future. If your organisation is ready for a PR partner who will invest in your brand as if it were our own, we’d love to talk.

Because building a brand is one thing. Becoming one is where the real magic happens.

From left: Sean Cavé, Michelle Cavé and Belinda Cavé



