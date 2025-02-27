The PR industry’s open-source problem: The unpaid pitch

In public relations and communications, an unspoken industry challenge has long simmered beneath the surface: 'The unpaid pitch'. Agencies invest time, research, and creative strategy into proposals, only for potential clients to walk away with a free roadmap – often without ever intending to hire an agency. It’s an issue we’ve observed at our agency for some time. Still, a recent LinkedIn post by Parry Headrick, the candid and unfiltered voice of the industry and founder of Crackle PR in Boston, USA, has reignited the discussion. It’s time to address the problem and, more importantly, explore solutions.

The challenge: Free work disguised as an RFP

The scenario plays out time and time again: A company puts out a request for proposal (RFP), multiple agencies respond, and after extensive effort, the company either goes silent – ghosting the agency – and/or decides to 'keep PR in-house'. In reality, they’ve just collected a variety of free tactics and strategies.

So, how do we tackle this issue without shutting the door on genuine opportunities?

The teaser approach: Less detail, more value

Rather than delivering a fully-fledged strategy, agencies can adopt a high-level teaser model – offering just enough insight to demonstrate expertise but not the entire execution plan. This means:

Providing broad-stroke recommendations without detailed tactics.



Showcasing past case studies rather than new, specific solutions.



Outlining a methodology without giving away the entire process.

Some clients may push for more detail before committing, but agencies must draw a firm line. This approach also requires discipline in not over-delivering out of habit.

PR pitch fees: Filtering serious clients from freebie seekers

While some companies in the industry offer pitch or proposal fees, the majority do not, making it an inconsistent practice rather than an industry standard. However, industry bodies such as the PRCA (Public Relations and Communications Association) and CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) have advocated for ethical procurement, highlighting the value of compensating agencies for strategic work presented during the pitch process.

Adopting a PR pitch fee model requires a mindset shift from businesses accustomed to free pitches. While larger prospect clients may be able to absorb these costs, smaller ones could struggle to adapt without broader industry support. That said, smaller businesses are often more deliberate in their approach, typically engaging only one or two boutique agencies after conducting thorough research, rather than casting a wide net for free ideas.

By encouraging businesses to refine their selection process – prioritising agencies based on reputation, expertise, and relevant case studies – a shift towards paid pitches could improve the quality of agency-client engagements while fostering a more sustainable, ethical approach to PR procurement.

Legal protections and contractual clarity: Does it work?

NDAs and intellectual property clauses should prevent the misuse of ideas. In practice, they hold little weight for small to mid-sized agencies. Unlike large corporations that have the resources to enforce contracts, most agencies find legal recourse impractical due to costs and effort.

Paperwork doesn’t always translate to protection. Unless the industry enforces accountability, legal documents are often just deterrents rather than guarantees.

A necessary industry shift

The real issue here isn’t just about agencies protecting their work – it’s about companies recognising that strategic thinking is a professional service, not a free resource to be mined and discarded. Until industry standards enforce ethical procurement, agencies are responsible for pushing back, demanding compensation for intellectual property, and setting clear boundaries.

Parry Headrick’s bold stance serves as a wake-up call. His post reminds us that this isn’t just an inconvenient norm; it’s a systemic issue that erodes the credibility of our industry. Agencies must collectively challenge this practice, advocating for change in policies and mindset.

Because, at the end of the day, PR isn’t free, and the cost of giving it away is far greater than the price of saying no.



