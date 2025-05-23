What brand leaders can learn from Ramaphosa’s Oval Office encounter

This week’s meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump was meant to symbolise cooperation and goodwill. Instead, it played out as a cautionary tale in high-stakes communication, one that every leader, diplomat, and brand strategist should study closely.

What unfolded wasn’t a dialogue but a reputational high-wire act. Trump, ever the disruptor, dominated the room with his well-known playbook: reject facts, provoke controversy, and place himself at the centre of the narrative. Ramaphosa, by contrast, arrived with a message of calm diplomacy, cultural connection, and soft power backed by a diverse South African delegation, including sports legends.

But the mismatch in approach was obvious. As Stephen Grootes noted in his post-meeting analysis, Ramaphosa failed to land his key messages – an essential goal in any major stakeholder engagement.

A meeting or a missed opportunity?

While Ramaphosa’s composure was admirable, composure without command rarely influences perception. No amount of charm or symbolic gestures, such as “golf diplomacy”, can win over someone who refuses to engage with facts or dialogue in good faith.

So, was this about diplomacy or reputation? If the goal was to shape perception, the result was disappointing. Trump walked away with more soundbytes to reinforce a racially charged, vote-chasing narrative. Ramaphosa, and by extension, South Africa, risk being seen as props in someone else’s political theatre.

For communications professionals, this encounter underscores a central truth: message control is everything, especially when facing a disruptive or hostile audience.

The real PR lessons

Understand the arena, not just the opponent Trump doesn’t operate within conventional diplomatic boundaries. He trades in spectacle and disruption. Meeting this with traditional soft power was a tactical mismatch.

Control the narrative, or it will be controlled for you The media focused on Trump’s inflammatory claims, not on trade or cooperation. When entering high-profile engagements, your core message must be unmissable and delivered early.

Symbols need substance Gestures like inviting golf legends can only go so far. If they’re not grounded in a clear strategic message, they fade into the background.

Don’t let the firestorm dictate your posture Calmness is a strength, but when it replaces assertiveness, it can be mistaken for passivity. Sometimes, leadership requires calling out misinformation with substantial facts to draw a line around the truth.

Reclaim the after-storyAs CNN reports, world leaders are reconsidering Oval Office visits after encounters like those of Ramaphosa, Carney, and Zelensky; it’s critical to shape the post-meeting narrative. South Africa must use every channel to reinforce its values, voice, and global standing.

Dealing with bullish personalities

Bullish communicators, i.e., those who interrupt, dominate, or belittle, pose a specific challenge in PR. Trump exemplifies this by speaking over others, controlling airtime, and undermining opposing views with provocative labels.

So, how should leaders respond?

Don’t compete on volume: Responding with equal aggression only fuels the spectacle. Use composed silence to assert presence. Calm, confident pauses are disarming. Bridge and reframe: Redirect hostile questions without validating them: “I understand that concern, but the real issue is…” This keeps the focus on your agenda, where it belongs. Establish ground rules (when possible): Pre-brief your team, agree on boundaries, and prepare for derailment. Have a crisis comms plan ready, even in diplomacy. Let your body speak: Posture, eye contact, and stillness project control. In chaos, nonverbal leadership can be more impactful than words.



G20 in the shadows

With the G20 on the horizon, this could have been a pivotal moment for South Africa to reinforce its relevance on the world stage. Instead, the spotlight was hijacked.

The reality? When faced with someone who refuses to engage in fact-based dialogue, your role isn’t to convince them, it’s to ensure they don’t hijack your narrative.

Leadership is messaging in motion

Ramaphosa showed admirable restraint, but the optics of this Oval Office exchange reinforce an old truth: leadership is not only what you say, but how it’s remembered.

In today’s media-saturated environment, perception drives reputation. Leaders must be both strategists and storytellers. Charm without clarity, diplomacy without direction, and messages without alignment fail to land.

The lesson?

In the presence of a disruptor, your message must be bolder, clearer, and more purposeful than its performance.

Reputation is not built on symbolism, it’s built on what lingers in memory. And right now, the memory left behind is one of imbalance.



