South Africa's new water plant secures future supply for 2.4 million people

The Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Works System has officially opened at the new System 5A Water Purification Plant at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Station in Vereeniging, Gauteng.

Source: GCIS.

The largest of its kind in Africa, the newly constructed System 5A, will benefit municipalities in Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, North West and the Free State, strengthening the region’s resilience against water shortages. The plant is a key part of Rand Water’s long-term infrastructure plan, and will add 600 million litres of potable water per day to the network — enough to supply an additional 2.4 million people.

At the launch was President Cyril Ramaphosa who outlined how the water-treatment site marks a major milestone in securing sustainable water supply for South Africa’s economic heartland, ensuring that millions of households and industries will have access to reliable, high-quality water for decades to come.

In his address, he celebrated the completion of this plant, noting that the launch delivers on the commitment he made in the 2025 State of the Nation Address to take decisive steps to address South Africa’s water challenges.

“We are celebrating the completion of a vital piece of infrastructure, and we are affirming our shared commitment to the people of South Africa to continuously provide clean, reliable and safe water.

“Water is not just a basic human need. It is the lifeblood of any thriving society. Water sustains life, supports industry, empowers agriculture and fuels innovation. Our people expect clean water when they turn on the tap. Clean water is not a luxury. It is a right,” the President said.

The President stressed that water infrastructure is both a social imperative and an economic enabler, supporting industry, agriculture, and public health. He also called for vigilance against the theft and vandalism of infrastructure, and for a culture of consistent maintenance.

A project of national importance

System 5A is a flagship project of Rand Water’s long-term infrastructure plan and it draws its raw water from the Vaal River via the Integrated Vaal River System.

Phase 1 of System 5A, delivering 150 million litres per day, came online in August 2023, with the full 600 million litres per day capacity expected by December 2025.

Its treatment process includes the dosing of lime and ferric chloride for coagulation, gravity sedimentation in 100m-long tanks, pH correction using carbon dioxide, rapid sand filtration, and final chlorination before distribution.

Valued at R4.8bn, the project has delivered significant socio-economic benefits since its inception in 2019. It has created 871 jobs across skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled levels, while training more than 2,140 beneficiaries in construction-related trades.

In addition, 48 small, medium, and micro enterprises have been awarded contracts worth R177.7m, and R10.4m has been invested in community development initiatives benefiting schools, early childhood development centres, and non-governmental organisations.

“Besides the additional 600m litres of water per day that will be added to Rand Water’s capacity, the System 5 project has made a significant social and economic contribution.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved when all spheres of government are working together. It encapsulates the spirit of the District Development Model,” the President said.

Inside the plant

Before his address, the President toured the sprawling facility, flanked by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Dada Morero, local mayors, and Rand Water executives.

The walk-through included stops at the raw water abstraction system, innovative spiral flocculators, vast sedimentation tanks, rapid sand filtration units, and the high-pressure pumping facilities that will transfer treated water into municipal reservoirs.

At one point, the President paused to chat with employees, shaking hands, asking about their work, and congratulating them on the facility’s scale and sophistication.

One encounter drew smiles all around - Mohlago Angie Moekwa, a young Black woman and qualified water supply engineer trained at Tshwane University of Technology through NSFAS, personally guided the President through the plant.

“The real success of our democracy is that it’s you. You are a Black woman, you are young, and you are our success story. When I spoke about Tintswalo in Parliament, I was speaking about you,” the President told Moekwa.

The project’s strategic importance lies in its ability to enhance water security for Gauteng’s major metros and surrounding municipalities, support economic and industrial growth, and provide a robust supply network in the face of climate variability and population growth. It also aligns with the National Development Plan 2030’s vision for sustainable, infrastructure-led growth.

“System 5 signifies a purification model for the future. Infrastructure must not only meet today’s needs; it must withstand tomorrow’s uncertainties. We must innovate boldly, invest wisely and ensure that our water systems are climate resilient,” the President said.

The launch of System 5A coincides with Rand Water’s 121st anniversary and reinforces the utility’s position as one of the largest bulk water suppliers in the world.

Once fully operational, the facility will stand as a generational asset for the region, securing its water supply for decades and setting a benchmark for sustainable infrastructure development in South Africa.