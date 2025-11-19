Ubuntu spirit shines as women leaders tackle global challenges at IWF Conference

This month kicked off with the International Women’s Forum (IWF) global Cornerstone Conference, hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where nearly 500 women leaders and experts from 30 countries convened.

Source: IWF/Facebook

Centred around the theme “Ubuntu: I am because we are", the conference explored how women in leadership can respond to today’s challenges while anticipating tomorrow’s opportunities.

The sessions brought global perspectives from women leading large institutions and shaping entire communities, elevating discussions on the shifting geopolitical landscape, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and the importance of arts and culture.

“These discussions are especially timely in a world of shifting geopolitics, where multilateralism is tested and new forms of co-operation are urgently needed,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his keynote address.

He highlighted the new G20 Report on Global Inequality, which reveals extreme wealth concentration and its impact on women’s education, political representation, and earning potential, framing the situation as an “inequality emergency".

Ramaphosa emphasised three priority areas discussed at the recent G20 ministers’ meeting:

Recognising, reducing, and redistributing unpaid care work

Expanding women’s financial inclusion, digital access, and entrepreneurship

Eliminating gender-based violence and femicide

“These reforms are essential for enabling women to realise their potential,” he said, calling for unity guided by Ubuntu and warning of global backsliding on women’s rights. He urged continued solidarity, ethical leadership, and action to safeguard and advance gender equality.

Source: Supplied.

Courage driving change

Highlighting stories of resilience, Ramaphosa noted, “Many women, despite systemic discrimination, have transformed adversity into opportunity—pioneering businesses, leading communities, and developing innovative solutions that improve lives.”

These accounts demonstrate that progress relies not just on policy, but on courage, creativity, and persistence.

The conference programme featured a distinguished line-up of speakers. Day one included Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and Ambassador Monica Juma. Advocate Mojankunyane Gumbi delivered the Susan Hammer Memorial Lecture, honouring the late IWF Oregon member and trailblazing lawyer, mediator, and advocate for women’s advancement.

Day two featured Fireside Chats with Precious Moloi-Motsepe, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Motsepe Foundation, and Andrea Albright, chief growth officer for Walmart International. The conference also celebrated arts and creativity, with South African music icons Letta Mbulu and Thandiswa Mazwai, alongside pioneering publisher Margaret Busby, discussing the role of creativity in identity building and community healing.

Ubuntu in action

“The concept of Ubuntu perfectly expresses the importance of connection,” said IWF Global chief executive officer Stephanie O’Keefe. “In a world filled with uncertainty, it is vital to sustain our connections while addressing critical issues. Women’s leadership is central to defining the present and shaping a progressive future.”

With over 8,400 members worldwide, representing business, government, academia, and civil society, the IWF community demonstrates the power of collective leadership and ethical, progressive influence.

The Cornerstone Conference in Cape Town provided a platform to celebrate women’s leadership, foster dialogue, and inspire action that extends far beyond the conference walls.