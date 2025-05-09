Marketing & Media Research
    Celebrating excellence in research - Samra Annual Conference 2025 award winners announced

    Issued by SAMRA
    23 May 2025
    The Southern African Marketing Research Association (Samra) hosted its highly anticipated Annual Conference on 14 and 15 May 2025 at the vibrant 26Degrees South Hotel in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg. The two-day event was a powerful gathering of minds, where industry professionals explored innovation, human insight, and the evolving role of market research in shaping brand success.

    This year’s theme centred on how research drives connection by deepening our understanding of consumer behaviour-bridging data with empathy and strategy with impact.

    The conference culminated in the announcement of the 2025 Samra Awards, celebrating excellence, creativity, and breakthrough thinking in market research.

    Award winners:

  • Insights Share – Gold
  • Samra Board Impact Award
  • Best First-Time Speaker
    Priscilla Seddon (Daniel) & Shanice Reewith – Hello Ara
    A standout presentation on gamification and qualitative research in the metaverse captured both the judges’ and audience’s attention.
    They were recognised by the Board for their innovative approach to data collection and engagement with respondents through gamification in the metaverse.

  • Insights Share – Silver
    Adhil Patel & Bryce Baker – MDI (Mobile Digital Insights)
    Awarded for their contribution in highlighting how Gen Z’s expectations are reshaping consumer engagement, pushing brands to build real, meaningful connections.

  • Insights Share – Bronze (tie)
    Jacqui Horsley & Shreya Naidu – MMR Research
    Recognised for their innovative approach in using generative AI to power brands towards market victory.
    Harshita Mullick, Mellissa Morris & Shreya Naidu – MMR Research
    Awarded for their culturally attuned and inclusive innovation in the haircare category.

  • Bright Young Minds Award – For speakers 28 years and younger
    Caitlyn Mathey, Michelle Reid & Daniella Patron – Ask Afrika
    Recognised for sharing their insights and vision on the future of human intelligence in a digital world.

  • People’s Choice Award
    Stacy Jayne Saggers & Senamile Zungu – Kantar
    Their authentic take on influencer marketing, highlighting the power of entertainment over ads, resonated deeply with the audience.

  • Telkom User Award
    Marcus Hollington (CBA), Ezethu Nsiki & Marina Madale – Ipsos in South Africa and MTN
    Honoured for championing cyber safety and child protection in our connected world.

  • Kantar Innovation Award
    Jan Wegelin – MarkData (Pty) Ltd
    Recognised for pushing the boundaries of research application and technological integration.

    As the industry continues to evolve, the Samra Annual Conference remains a vital platform for professionals to learn, connect, and celebrate the role of research in driving meaningful business impact.

