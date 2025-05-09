Celebrating excellence in research - Samra Annual Conference 2025 award winners announced

The Southern African Marketing Research Association (Samra) hosted its highly anticipated Annual Conference on 14 and 15 May 2025 at the vibrant 26Degrees South Hotel in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg. The two-day event was a powerful gathering of minds, where industry professionals explored innovation, human insight, and the evolving role of market research in shaping brand success.

This year’s theme centred on how research drives connection by deepening our understanding of consumer behaviour-bridging data with empathy and strategy with impact.

The conference culminated in the announcement of the 2025 Samra Awards, celebrating excellence, creativity, and breakthrough thinking in market research.

Award winners:

Insights Share – Gold



Samra Board Impact Award



Best First-Time Speaker

Priscilla Seddon (Daniel) & Shanice Reewith – Hello Ara

A standout presentation on gamification and qualitative research in the metaverse captured both the judges’ and audience’s attention.

They were recognised by the Board for their innovative approach to data collection and engagement with respondents through gamification in the metaverse.

Insights Share – Silver

Adhil Patel & Bryce Baker – MDI (Mobile Digital Insights)

Awarded for their contribution in highlighting how Gen Z’s expectations are reshaping consumer engagement, pushing brands to build real, meaningful connections.

Insights Share – Bronze (tie)

Jacqui Horsley & Shreya Naidu – MMR Research

Recognised for their innovative approach in using generative AI to power brands towards market victory.

Harshita Mullick, Mellissa Morris & Shreya Naidu – MMR Research

Awarded for their culturally attuned and inclusive innovation in the haircare category.

Bright Young Minds Award – For speakers 28 years and younger

Caitlyn Mathey, Michelle Reid & Daniella Patron – Ask Afrika

Recognised for sharing their insights and vision on the future of human intelligence in a digital world.

People’s Choice Award

Stacy Jayne Saggers & Senamile Zungu – Kantar

Their authentic take on influencer marketing, highlighting the power of entertainment over ads, resonated deeply with the audience.

Telkom User Award

Marcus Hollington (CBA), Ezethu Nsiki & Marina Madale – Ipsos in South Africa and MTN

Honoured for championing cyber safety and child protection in our connected world.