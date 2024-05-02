Early bird registrations are closing soon – save 10% before 30 March!

The 2025 Samra Annual Conference is set to be an unmissable event for professionals who rely on data and insights to drive business success.

Taking place on 14 and 15 May 2025 at the stunning 26° South Hotel in Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, this year’s conference will explore the theme

Unleashing Human Intelligence – #UnleashingHI.

As AI-driven technology continues to evolve, human intelligence remains the key differentiator in market research, decision-making, and strategy. This year’s conference will explore the intersection of technology, data, and human insight, equipping attendees with cutting-edge methodologies and strategies to stay ahead in an ever-changing business landscape.

Who should attend?

The Samra Annual Conference is an opportunity for brand and marketing professionals, together with market research suppliers to collaborate on opportunities and challenges we are facing in conducting research, and translating the numbers into insightful conclusions.

We want to invite everyone who would can learn and contribute to the future of the market research industry in Southern Africa.

Early bird special – save 10%!

Register before 30 March 2025 and enjoy a 10% discount on your booking. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, connect with industry leaders, and be part of shaping the future of market research.

Secure your spot today! Visit the Samra website for more details and registration.

#SAMRA2025 #UnleashingHumanIntelligence #MarketResearch #Insights #DataDrivenDecisions #Conference



