    Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    Connect with key decision makers in research and be a sponsor for this year’s Samra Annual Conference!

    The Southern African Marketing Research Association (Samra) invites businesses to become sponsors of the 2025 Samra Annual Conference, the premier gathering of research professionals, marketers, and business leaders.
    Issued by SAMRA
    26 Mar 2025
    In a world where technology is evolving rapidly, real innovation starts with people. This conference is where industry experts come together to explore how data and insights drive brands, products, and business decisions. As a sponsor, your brand will take centre stage in front of key decision-makers, creating opportunities for meaningful connections and lasting partnerships.

    Who should sponsor?

    This opportunity is ideal for businesses looking to engage with research-driven decision-makers, including:

    • Market research agencies
    • Data and analytics firms
    • Technology service providers
    • Consulting firms
    • Analytics and data collection technology businesses

    Why sponsor?

    Maximise your brand’s visibility by aligning with an event that attracts influential professionals and business leaders. Sponsorship offers you the platform to:

    • Showcase your expertise to a highly targeted audience
    • Increase brand awareness through event marketing and on-site exposure
    • Build trust and credibility within the research community
    • Connect with industry leaders shaping the future of insights and business strategy.

    Be part of the conversations driving the future of research and innovation.

    Sponsorship packages are limited – secure your spot today!

    For sponsorship opportunities, please contact az.oc.armas@ofni or visit https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2025/samra-annual-conference-2025-sponsorships/.

    Join us at the 2025 Samra Annual Conference and put your brand in front of key decision-makers!


    SAMRA
    SAMRA is a non-profit professional body promoting excellence in South Africa’s data, research, and insights industry through self-regulation, knowledge-sharing, and advocacy for ethical, high-quality research practices.
