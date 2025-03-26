Facebook agrees to halt targeted ads for UK user after legal challenge

Meta has agreed to stop targeting adverts at an individual Facebook user after she filed a lawsuit against the tech giant.

Tanya O’Carroll, a London-based tech policy and human rights advocate, challenged Facebook’s use of personal data for targeted advertising, arguing that users have the right to object under UK data protection laws.

Said O'Carroll on LinkedIn: "In settling my case, Meta has agreed to stop processing my personal data for direct marketing purposes. In non-legalese, that means I will no longer be shown surveillance-ads on Facebook.

I believe this is a victory not just for me but for every UK and EU citizen as it paves the way for the right to object to be used to stand up to surveillance-advertising across the web."

She said she applauds the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for ruling in her favour and allowing UK citizens to exercise their rights to object being targeted with online ads.

O’Carroll’s legal action, filed in 2022, claimed that Facebook’s targeted advertising constituted direct marketing, which UK law allows individuals to opt out of. The UK’s ICO backed this view, stating that organisations must respect users’ choices regarding their data.

O’Carroll’s concerns about targeted ads intensified in 2017 when she noticed Facebook delivering baby-related ads soon after she became pregnant—before she had shared the news publicly. Calling the practice “unnerving,” she argued that users should not be forced to accept invasive tracking in exchange for using social media platforms.

Meta defended its advertising model, stating that its platform targets ads at groups of at least 100 people rather than individuals, and asserted that its personalised ads keep services free for consumers. However, the company ultimately agreed to stop using O’Carroll’s personal data for direct marketing purposes.

Meta continues to defend its advertising model, highlighting its economic benefits and exploring the introduction of an ad-free subscription service in the UK, similar to its offerings in other European countries.