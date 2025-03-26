Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KantarHeineken BeveragesVolpesDentsuDNA Brand ArchitectsClockworkNinety9centsKLAJockey South AfricaMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Retail Retailers

    Pepkor to buy Retailability adult clothing businesses

    South Africa's Pepkor has revealed it will buy fashion businesses Legit, Swagga and Style and homewares brand Boardmans from privately owned retail group Retailability, as part of its expansion into the adult clothing market.
    By Nqobile Dludla
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
    Source: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham

    Pepkor, which also sells electronics and furniture, already owns the PEP and Ackermans clothing brands which have given it a dominant share of the children's clothing and school uniform markets in South Africa.

    The total purchase consideration payable on the closing of the proposed deal represents less than 2% of Pepkor's market capitalisation subject to relevant net working capital adjustments, Pepkor said in a statement. It will be settled in cash

    According to LSEG data, Pepkor's market capitalisation was R97bn at Monday's close, making the deal worth around R1.94bn.

    The businesses to be bought by Pepkor operate 462 stores across South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Eswatini. They will be incorporated into Pepkor's Speciality business unit, which has 941 stores across the same countries.

    "The proposed transaction will add significant additional scale to Pepkor Speciality and expand its product offering in the adult market, especially in womenswear through the Legit brand," Pepkor said.

    Pepkor has been growing its adultwear categories over the past year through the recent acquisition of Choice Clothing and the launch of its new Ayana womenswear brand.

    Retailability, which sells affordable apparel and lifestyle products across a number of brands in Southern Africa, bought department store chain Edgars from struggling parent Edcon in 2020 after it entered into a form of bankruptcy protection.

    The Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo businesses will continue to be operated by Retailability, Pepkor said.

    Read more: Pepkor, Boardmans, Legit, fashion business, Retailability, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Bavier
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: GG Alcock on KasiNomics - A growth trend reshaping Africa's economies
    Let's do Biz