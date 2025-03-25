Subscribe & Follow
Converge Africa 2025 preliminary agenda reveal: Charting the future of digital commerce
As the leading platform for Africa’s digital commerce ecosystem, this year’s event will bring together industry leaders in e-commerce, digital marketing, fintech and payments, digital security, and fulfilment, to explore the future of connected commerce.
Under the theme "Building Africa’s Digital Commerce Ecosystem: The Connected Journey," attendees can expect insightful keynotes, hands-on workshops, and expert-led panel discussions focused on driving efficiency, security, and customer engagement in the digital landscape.
Attendees can look forward to a preliminary agenda that is a diverse and dynamic program outlining sessions that tackle paramount industry challenges. These topics will be discussed by expert speakers from leading brands, offering insights and expertise to help attendees tackle Africa’s evolving digital commerce ecosystem.
This preliminary reveal is not just about what's to come but about laying the groundwork for collaboration and innovation for the very future of e-Commerce in Africa. Attendees will gain early insights into the directions the conference will take, allowing them to prepare for a transformative experience that could shape their strategies for years to come.
Explore the preliminary agenda: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1-j9QDWh9TJCDtMoYel829Aewv4c
Below we feature a sneak-peak at some topics, along with expert speakers:
Human-centric cybersecurity: Designing systems with user experience in mind
Speakers:
- Grant Hughes, founding president, ISC2 Cape Town Chapter
- Samantha Rule, head of information and Cyber Security, Ninety
- Jade Kieswetter, IT risk and security manager, RFG Foods
- Asterico Adams, head of information technology operations, DirectAxis
- Dylan Adriaans, head office of CIO, Astron Energy
Striking the right chord: Building a winning omnichannel strategy
Speakers:
- Bunmi Cynthia Adeleye, chief strategy officer, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria
- Adebayo Adedeji, group chief executive office, Wakanow
The future of influencer marketing: Authentic voices and the rise of nano-influencers
Speakers:
- Janine George, chief product and marketing officer, Carrol Boyes
- Khensani Nobanda, group executive: marketing and corporate affairs, Nedbank
- Jessy Severins, group director: AdTech & MarTech, Jumia Group
Vision 2025: P2P payment innovations
Speakers:
- Tendai Tizirai, head of expansion, Mukuru
- Simon Just, head of payments, Standard Bank
- Chris Zietsman, merchant commerce head, Capitec Bank
Sustainability: Delivering clean and green
Speakers:
- Charles Brewer, group chief executive officer, Pos Malaysia Berhad
- Gautam Kumar, CEO and co-founder, FarEye
Explore the preliminary agenda: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1-j9QDWh9TJCDtMoYel829Aewv4c
Join us in Cape Town for an event where the digital future of Africa is not just discussed but actively shaped. Be part of this groundbreaking journey.
Visit our website to stay updated on all announcements, including the full speaker lineup and session details as they become available: https://wearevuka.com/retail/converge-africa/
For more information, please contact:
Steven Dennett
Marketing manager
moc.akuveraew@ttenned.nevets