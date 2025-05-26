South Africa
Marketing & Media Promotions & Activations
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

The Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoHellopeterOFM RadioProduct of the Year South AfricaMultiChoiceDentsuInsight SurveyEverlyticKLADaily MaverickPrimedia BroadcastingMediaHeads 360DMASABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Burger Friday: A recipe for success as South Africans rethink how they shop

    Born from a simple insight that South Africans love burgers, and Friday nights need easy dinner solutions, Pick n Pay’s Burger Friday has become a runaway success.
    5 Aug 2025
    5 Aug 2025
    Pick n Pay's Price Palooza is back, offering customers instant savings, double points on everyday essentials, and the chance to win R100k daily (Image supplied)
    Pick n Pay's Price Palooza is back, offering customers instant savings, double points on everyday essentials, and the chance to win R100k daily (Image supplied)

    Pick n Pay Smart Shopper and FNB eBucks teamed up to deliver a weekly crowd-pleaser: a premium cheeseburger meal for four at just R110, or R60 for FNB eBucks customers.

    The kit includes fresh buns, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and a growing range of patties, plus a Coke Zero add-on based on customer feedback.

    Only a few months after launching, Pick n Pay has sold over four million burgers, and Fridays now see an astounding 1000% year-on-year growth in burger unit sales.

    What started as a campaign has become a national weekly ritual, delivering unbeatable value to Smart Shoppers and FNB customers.

    South Africans rethinking how they shop

    Despite the latest FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index showing that sentiment has climbed from a near two-year low of -20 to -10 in Q2 2025, the economic reality for South Africans remains tough, especially when it comes to food prices and household budgeting.

    In response, South Africans are rethinking how they shop.

    Pick n Pay has released its most comprehensive insights to date on how South Africans are changing their shopping habits, and how this is directly informing the evolution of its Smart Shopper loyalty programme.

    “We know how the average South African is under more pressure than ever. The yo-yo of consumer confidence illustrates this," says Vincent Viviers, head of innovation & digital transformation at Pick n Pay.

    Intentional shopping

    Pick n Pay’s insights reveal that customers are moving away from large bulk purchases toward smaller, more frequent shopping trips, carefully planned around deals and daily needs.

    This intentional approach is especially strong among Smart Shoppers, with 70% prioritising items on promotion.

    Smart Shoppers are also turning to Pick n Pay's own brand products as an affordable way to stock up on grocery essentials for both their pantry and fridge.

    “Four out of five Smart Shoppers choose our PnP own label products, and our economical No Name range is enjoying strong double-digit growth”.

    “These trends directly inspired our Smart Shopper Price Palooza campaign,” says Viviers.

    “Price Palooza is back, offering customers instant savings, double points on everyday essentials, and the chance to win R100k daily.
    “It’s our way of delivering real value, while adding a little fun to every shop.”

    Loyalty programmes

    A recent white paper by Truth Loyalty shows that 82% of South Africans now use loyalty programmes, up from 76% in 2023.

    “Customers want to save now, while also building up rewards they can use later,” says Viviers.

    “That’s why Smart Shopper gives you both: instant savings at the till and points that work like cash when you need them. We're the only grocery programme doing both.”

    This winning formula is resonating, with Smart Shopper seeing triple-digit growth in new customers joining the programme compared to the same time last year.

    Smarter tools, greater value

    Smart Shoppers are going beyond in-store deal hunting, they’re tapping into the full range of loyalty benefits to stretch every rand further.

    In the last two months alone, personalised voucher redemptions are up 46% compared to the same period last year.

    Membership in Pick n Pay’s Wine, Coffee, Baby, and Pet Clubs continues to grow at double-digit rates, while the Live Well Club has already attracted hundreds of thousands of members since launching late last year.

    “As we continue to innovate around our customers' needs, Pick n Pay remains committed to delivering real value and quality through Smart Shopper.

    “We’re proud to help South Africans shop smarter, save more, and feel rewarded every time they walk through our doors or tap tap the all new Pick n Pay asap,” says Viviers.

    Read more: Promotions, Pick n Pay, retail marketing, FNB eBucks, smart shopper, activations, Vincent Viviers, retail loyalty programmes
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz