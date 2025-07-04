South Africa
    SA glamping boom opens new frontier for sustainable tourism

    South Africa’s glamping sector is gaining momentum as travellers increasingly seek immersive, eco-friendly experiences that blend luxury with the outdoors. This growing trend is not just about upscale camping — it represents a vibrant way to connect with the country’s diverse landscapes and communities, from the Karoo’s wide-open skies to the lush vineyards of the Winelands.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Source: frimufilms via
    Source: frimufilms via Freepik

    The recent inaugural Glamping Expo in Johannesburg highlighted how this style of tourism supports rural development and small business growth, aligning with broader goals for sustainable and inclusive travel promoted by the G20.

    Thembisile Sehloho, chief marketing officer of South African Tourism, spoke at the event, describing glamping as "where the untamed spirit of Africa meets curated comfort."

    "As we welcome the world for the G20, we are proud to showcase how tourism can be a force for good, directly contributing to the resilience and hope symbolised by our national flower, the King Protea – the emblem of our G20 Presidency. We invite the world to look beyond the ordinary and discover an experience deeply rooted in our land, one that promises adventure and a profound sense of peace," Sehloho said.

    What sets South African glamping apart?

    Beyond the comforts of a king-sized bed or a private hot tub under the stars, South Africa’s glamping experiences carry a unique character shaped by the country’s extraordinary biomes.

    "South Africa’s glamping destinations reflect the country’s extraordinary diversity. Local and international visitors aren’t just camping in a nice tent; they’re waking up to the magic of a unique biome," said Sehloho.

    The offerings span multiple regions and styles, including luxury tented suites like Sindile at Shamwari Game Reserve in the Bushveld, riverside tents such as Camp Canoe at Boschendal in the Winelands, and the vast silence and starry skies of the Karoo at AfriCamps.

    Sleeping under a blanket of stars

    The Northern Cape and Karoo’s vast unpolluted skies offer exceptional stargazing. At !Xaus Lodge in the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park — a community-owned site — visitors enjoy raw and uninterrupted nature. Meanwhile, Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve features “Star Suites,” open-air beds that offer direct views of the Milky Way.

    Glamping styles for all adventurers

    South Africa caters to a broad range of travellers:

    Safari purists: Classic tented camps in private reserves across KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Eastern Cape offer intimate Big Five experiences.
    Off-grid innovators: Futuristic geodesic domes and glass-roofed cottages, such as the Nightjar Dome near Machadodorp, combine technology with off-grid serenity.
    Coastal souls: Clifftop tents along the Whale Coast or serene riverside stays like Wolfkop Camping Villages in the Cederberg provide opportunities for swimming, canoeing, and disconnection.

    "Glamping is tourism that uplifts communities and protects our natural heritage. We cannot wait to welcome the G20 nations and travellers from around the globe. We invite them to discover our little-known dorpies, go off the beaten track to see something special, and support small towns in new ways. South Africa truly awaits. Come find your joy through glamping," Sehloho concluded.

