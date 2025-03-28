InternationalBeerDay: The significance of SA's beer sector

International Beer Day is an opportunity to celebrate the South African beer sector — from the farmer to the bar staff to you, the beer drinker.

Beer is one of the world’s oldest beverages, but its role in modern South Africa is anything but outdated.

SA's beer sector

The local beer industry contributes over R70bn annually to the GDP, supports more than 210,000 jobs, and plays a vital role in township economies, rural farming, manufacturing, logistics, and the hospitality sector.

In a country where unemployment and inequality remain pressing challenges, beer is more than just a refreshment — it’s an engine of opportunity.

From small-scale barley farmers in the Northern Cape to microbrewers in the Western Cape, and from township brewers across the provinces to tavern owners in Soweto and beyond, beer connects communities across South Africa.

Responsible beer consumption

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) is committed to building a safe, responsible, and sustainable beer industry.

Our work extends beyond advocacy - we actively support harm-reduction programmes, promote responsible consumption, and continue to collaborate with government and civil society to address challenges such as the illicit alcohol trade and excise tax policy reform.

Today, we celebrate not just the product, but the people behind it:

The brewers who experiment and innovate.



The bar staff and tavern owners who create safe and vibrant gathering spaces.



The farmers and truck drivers who keep the industry running.



And every South African who chooses to enjoy beer responsibly.

Let International Beer Day be a reminder of what’s possible when industry, community, and culture come together.

Beer is part of our past — and it’s a key part of our future.