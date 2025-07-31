BehindtheIMC | Vaughan Croeser on creativity, experience, and the beer industry's impact

Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing at The South African Breweries (AbInBev), will present Not Another Marketing Pep Talk: The Real Playbook for Turning Creative Bravery into Business Results at the Nedbank IMC Conference 2025 that takes place on 18 September at the Mosaiek Teatro in Failand, Randburg.

Vaughan Croeser, Vice President of Marketing at The South African Breweries (AbInBev). Image supplied.

Vaughan Croeser has extensive experience with the marketing landscape, particularly in the beer industry. With many years at The South African Breweries (AB InBev), he has played a key role in developing and leading marketing strategies for some of Africa's most iconic brands, including Castle Lager and Carling Black Label.

Vaughan is committed to creating brands with a purpose that aligns with consumers and makes a real impact in communities.

How would you describe yourself in one word?

Balanced.

What excites you the most about your industry?

The impact of the beer value chain as a driver for economic growth in South Africa. Beer supports one in 66 jobs in our country.

What upcoming trend is important for the industry and why?

People are increasingly seeking unique experiences over material things. Creating platforms with our brands for really memorable moments with friends becomes increasingly important.

What gives you the most satisfaction in your work?

Nurturing creativity from idea to real-world impact – that is very satisfying!

What excites you about the upcoming IMC and being a speaker at the event?

It’s a great privilege to be invited to speak at the IMC. Can’t wait to learn from the experts!

What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

Doing work that you love, with people you like, is fundamental to a good career.

Given the above, what advice do you have for a young person looking to enter the industry?

Work hard, be ambitious, stay humble and have fun.

