Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Marketing and Design Assistant Johannesburg
Celebrating every mind: BabyYumYum.com and Old Mutual unite for the Neurodiversity Parenting Workshop 2025
This powerful and in-person practical workshop will take place at The Forum, The Campus (Johannesburg) on Saturday, 13 September 2025. The aim is to equip parents of neurodivergent children with the necessary tools and support to navigate their families’ journey and nurture their children’s unique strengths and needs.
“As the largest and fastest growing parenting community in South Africa, we listen to our parents, and in this case the need to offer additional support and practical information for parents of neurodivergent kids was identified. This need, combined with our past event successes and key relationships with brand partners, has led us to develop and launch our first Neurodiversity event. Anyone who has neurodivergent kids knows the effect it has on family life, as well as the impact it has on a child’s self-esteem and confidence, so the essence of this workshop is to provide practical and real-life pointers,” says BabyYumYum.com founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.
Navigating neurodiversity challenges can be a sensitive topic and a hard conversation to have, combined with many unforeseen expenses. “Old Mutual supports families by meeting them where they are – offering personalised financial advice, education and practical solutions to navigate this journey. As a financial institution, we understand the stress and challenges parents face. That is why we are committed to going the extra mile to offer meaningful support and emphasising the importance of planning for your child’s future,” adds Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual.
Audiences can expect to learn from leading experts in the neurodiversity field, focusing on topics such as mental health, education, nutrition and online behaviour. These include:
- Dr Alicia Porter – Medication and therapy
- Dr Jenny Rose – Parental support, managing emotional wellbeing and behaviour of families
- Naledi Mokoena – Managing schools and educational challenges
- Kath Megaw RD (SA) – Nutrition and key considerations with practical advice
- Rianette Leibowitz – Digital parenting to support families
- Tamra Jones and Jules Belasyse-Smith – Community collaboration and effective support networks
- Niki Seberini – Breathwork session and tips for parents
Parents and caregivers can also look forward to the opportunity to connect with experts and ask their questions; interact with brands that offer everyday solutions.
Tickets are R650 and include snacks and a light lunch, goodie bags as well as a chance to win phenomenal (and practical) prizes.
To book your tickets, go to www.babyyumyum.com or buy directly on Quicket.
- Celebrating every mind: BabyYumYum.com and Old Mutual unite for the Neurodiversity Parenting Workshop 202501 Aug 11:19
- BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 announced18 Nov 13:50
- Parenting Experience Plus (+) 2025 offers solutions based on interaction between parents and brands21 Oct 10:31
- Best baby products for 2023 announced17 Nov 11:20
- BabyYumYum.co.za appoints new managing content editor11 Aug 08:35
Related
Johnnie Walker’s #Men’sMental Health campaign: Rest. Reset. Keep walking. 3 days When mental health is not enough to excuse poor work performance - LAC rules 25 Jul 2025 Global Alliance demands mental health protections for content moderators 20 Jun 2025 Mental health tips: Enhancing well-being for aspiring doctors 27 May 2025 Advertising trust drops 8% - indicates a disconnect with consumers 10 Apr 2025 The unseen battle with mental health in the entertainment industry 14 Mar 2025