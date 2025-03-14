Celebrating every mind: BabyYumYum.com and Old Mutual unite for the Neurodiversity Parenting Workshop 2025

BabyYumYum.com has partnered with topic experts and solution-driven brands to offer an interactive workshop focusing on Neurodiversity Parenting. This workshop is sponsored by Old Mutual in partnership with The Neuroverse and Nutripaeds. For parents already navigating a neurodiverse child’s journey, finding relatable support can feel not only overwhelming, but also unrealistic.

This powerful and in-person practical workshop will take place at The Forum, The Campus (Johannesburg) on Saturday, 13 September 2025. The aim is to equip parents of neurodivergent children with the necessary tools and support to navigate their families’ journey and nurture their children’s unique strengths and needs.

“As the largest and fastest growing parenting community in South Africa, we listen to our parents, and in this case the need to offer additional support and practical information for parents of neurodivergent kids was identified. This need, combined with our past event successes and key relationships with brand partners, has led us to develop and launch our first Neurodiversity event. Anyone who has neurodivergent kids knows the effect it has on family life, as well as the impact it has on a child’s self-esteem and confidence, so the essence of this workshop is to provide practical and real-life pointers,” says BabyYumYum.com founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.

Navigating neurodiversity challenges can be a sensitive topic and a hard conversation to have, combined with many unforeseen expenses. “Old Mutual supports families by meeting them where they are – offering personalised financial advice, education and practical solutions to navigate this journey. As a financial institution, we understand the stress and challenges parents face. That is why we are committed to going the extra mile to offer meaningful support and emphasising the importance of planning for your child’s future,” adds Lizl Budhram, head of advice at Old Mutual.

Audiences can expect to learn from leading experts in the neurodiversity field, focusing on topics such as mental health, education, nutrition and online behaviour. These include:

Dr Alicia Porter – Medication and therapy



Dr Jenny Rose – Parental support, managing emotional wellbeing and behaviour of families



Naledi Mokoena – Managing schools and educational challenges



Kath Megaw RD (SA) – Nutrition and key considerations with practical advice



Rianette Leibowitz – Digital parenting to support families



Tamra Jones and Jules Belasyse-Smith – Community collaboration and effective support networks



Niki Seberini – Breathwork session and tips for parents

Parents and caregivers can also look forward to the opportunity to connect with experts and ask their questions; interact with brands that offer everyday solutions.

Tickets are R650 and include snacks and a light lunch, goodie bags as well as a chance to win phenomenal (and practical) prizes.

To book your tickets, go to www.babyyumyum.com or buy directly on Quicket.



