    Best baby products for 2023 announced

    Issued by BabyYumYum.co.za
    17 Nov 2023
    BabyYumYum.co.za SA's number one parenting resource is thrilled to present the Best Of list that can't be missed! You've had your say (over 350,000 votes), we listened, tallied up the results and now it's time to celebrate the winners who came out on top this year in BabyYumYum.co.za's fifth prestigious Product of the Year awards for 2023.
    We all know that there’s nothing more trustworthy than a parent’s opinion. In 2022, 93% of moms reported using some kind of social media reference to find product recommendations.

    From the best bum creams and babyproofing equipment, each winning brand has been personally recommended and voted for by the moms, dads and caregivers that make up the loyal BabyYumYum.co.za community.

    And there’s is no better advocate than the parent who truly believes a product or brand works!

    2023 Product of The Year winners

    CategoryWinnerRunner up
    Best Bath Range for BabiesBennettsJohnson’s Baby
    Best Wet WipesBennettsEpi-Max
    Best Bum Cream and Baby Body CreamBennettsEpi-Max
    Best NappiesHuggiesPampers
    Best Nappy BagBambinoSnuggletime
    Best Baby UtensilsTommee TippeeNUK
    Best Breast PumpTommee TippeeNUK
    Best Toddler FurnitureBambinoBounce
    Best Maternity Breast padsClicks Made for MomTommee Tippee Make for Me
    Best Growing Up MilkNanKid 3+Nido 3+
    Best Kids Snacks/CerealsNestle CerelacPurity
    Best Kids RefreshmentsPurityClicks Made 4 Baby
    Best Kids Refreshments – TeaTea4kidzCarmien
    Best Supplements/Vitamins For KidsCreche GuardGummy Vites
    Best Baby RetailerBaby CityAckermans
    Best PharmacyDischemClicks
    Best Kids ToysDisneyFisher Price
    Best Kids Family RestaurantSpurWimpy
    Best Kids Family Experiential RestaurantJoyJoziBambanani
    Best Prenatal VitaminPreg-Omega PlusPregnavit- M
    Best Pregnancy ShakeMom2BYummy Mummy
    Best Maternity ClothingAckermansWoolworths
    Best Car and Travel AccessoriesChelinoBambino
    Best Family CarToyotaVW
    Best Tyre FitmentTiger Wheel & TyreSupaQuick/HIQ (joint ranking)
    Best BankCapitecFNB
    Best Medical AidDiscoveryGEMS
    Best Education Planning InvestmentsOld MutualAllan Gray
    Best Private Maternity GroupMediclinicNetcare
    Best Cell Phone NetworkVodacomMTN
    Best Radio StationMetro FM947
    Best Play GroupMoms & TotsJungle Tots
    Best Book RetailerExclusive booksTakealot.com
    Best Skincare For MomEpi-MaxNivea
    Best Everyday Multivitamin For AdultsCentrumVitaforce
    Best SuncareNivea SunEucerin
    Best MakeupLorealMAC
    Best HaircareTREsemmeDark and Lovely
    Best Parenting portalBabyYumYum.co.zaMamaMagic
    Best Baby Loyalty ProgrammeDischemClicks

    Due to the economic environment, bigger brands declined under the pressure of tighter wallets and a price sensitive consumer. Categories that previously were dominated by brands like J&J, Proctor & Gamble and Kimberly Clarke have all felt the impact of less expensive or dealer own brands (DOB’s) entering the space.

    Alternative options are taking market share by offering consumers reasons to fall in love with these brands. This year, we also consolidated some categories to ensure an easier survey fill as well as introduced a few new categories like Radio, Pregnancy Shakes and Investment Planning which were won by Metro Fm, Mom2b and Old Mutual.

    Retailers like Clicks and the Shoprite group have introduced a wide variety and range of products to create convenience and combat high prices, with quality on parity with the larger players, delivering on value and product performance. Even though there were some drops, other brands have maintained their dominance such as the Spur Group and Preg-Omega Plus both exceeding 60% of the vote in their categories. Bennetts, a local South African brand has improved their standing by offering a product range that really delivers, whilst local luxury bag range The Lily Rose Collection gained substantial growth in the Best Nappy Bag space.

    “By holding this important annual product measurement survey, we make parents lives as stress-free as possible by reporting what the best products are out there as voted for by other parents,” explains BabyYumYum.co.za CEO Amanda Rogaly.

    “We understand that the product options available can be overwhelming. So, we’re here to guide you on where to put your spend in a trusted shopping list. This is the why we launched Product of the Year Awards five years ago because BYY understands that times are tough and that you want to get value for money as well as keeping you up to date with the latest trends and product innovations.”

    *This in-depth product measurement survey is also available for brands to acquire in order to determine where they sit in this niche market and how they can best satisfy and adjust their strategies to the parenting community.

    For more information or opportunities contact: az.oc.muymuyybab@ofni.

    BabyYumYum.co.za
    BabyYumYum.co.za is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.

