Best baby products for 2023 announced

BabyYumYum.co.za SA's number one parenting resource is thrilled to present the Best Of list that can't be missed! You've had your say (over 350,000 votes), we listened, tallied up the results and now it's time to celebrate the winners who came out on top this year in BabyYumYum.co.za's fifth prestigious Product of the Year awards for 2023.

We all know that there’s nothing more trustworthy than a parent’s opinion. In 2022, 93% of moms reported using some kind of social media reference to find product recommendations.

From the best bum creams and babyproofing equipment, each winning brand has been personally recommended and voted for by the moms, dads and caregivers that make up the loyal BabyYumYum.co.za community.

And there’s is no better advocate than the parent who truly believes a product or brand works!

2023 Product of The Year winners

Category Winner Runner up Best Bath Range for Babies Bennetts Johnson’s Baby Best Wet Wipes Bennetts Epi-Max Best Bum Cream and Baby Body Cream Bennetts Epi-Max Best Nappies Huggies Pampers Best Nappy Bag Bambino Snuggletime Best Baby Utensils Tommee Tippee NUK Best Breast Pump Tommee Tippee NUK Best Toddler Furniture Bambino Bounce Best Maternity Breast pads Clicks Made for Mom Tommee Tippee Make for Me Best Growing Up Milk NanKid 3+ Nido 3+ Best Kids Snacks/Cereals Nestle Cerelac Purity Best Kids Refreshments Purity Clicks Made 4 Baby Best Kids Refreshments – Tea Tea4kidz Carmien Best Supplements/Vitamins For Kids Creche Guard Gummy Vites Best Baby Retailer Baby City Ackermans Best Pharmacy Dischem Clicks Best Kids Toys Disney Fisher Price Best Kids Family Restaurant Spur Wimpy Best Kids Family Experiential Restaurant JoyJozi Bambanani Best Prenatal Vitamin Preg-Omega Plus Pregnavit- M Best Pregnancy Shake Mom2B Yummy Mummy Best Maternity Clothing Ackermans Woolworths Best Car and Travel Accessories Chelino Bambino Best Family Car Toyota VW Best Tyre Fitment Tiger Wheel & Tyre SupaQuick/HIQ (joint ranking) Best Bank Capitec FNB Best Medical Aid Discovery GEMS Best Education Planning Investments Old Mutual Allan Gray Best Private Maternity Group Mediclinic Netcare Best Cell Phone Network Vodacom MTN Best Radio Station Metro FM 947 Best Play Group Moms & Tots Jungle Tots Best Book Retailer Exclusive books Takealot.com Best Skincare For Mom Epi-Max Nivea Best Everyday Multivitamin For Adults Centrum Vitaforce Best Suncare Nivea Sun Eucerin Best Makeup Loreal MAC Best Haircare TREsemme Dark and Lovely Best Parenting portal BabyYumYum.co.za MamaMagic Best Baby Loyalty Programme Dischem Clicks

Due to the economic environment, bigger brands declined under the pressure of tighter wallets and a price sensitive consumer. Categories that previously were dominated by brands like J&J, Proctor & Gamble and Kimberly Clarke have all felt the impact of less expensive or dealer own brands (DOB’s) entering the space.

Alternative options are taking market share by offering consumers reasons to fall in love with these brands. This year, we also consolidated some categories to ensure an easier survey fill as well as introduced a few new categories like Radio, Pregnancy Shakes and Investment Planning which were won by Metro Fm, Mom2b and Old Mutual.

Retailers like Clicks and the Shoprite group have introduced a wide variety and range of products to create convenience and combat high prices, with quality on parity with the larger players, delivering on value and product performance. Even though there were some drops, other brands have maintained their dominance such as the Spur Group and Preg-Omega Plus both exceeding 60% of the vote in their categories. Bennetts, a local South African brand has improved their standing by offering a product range that really delivers, whilst local luxury bag range The Lily Rose Collection gained substantial growth in the Best Nappy Bag space.

“By holding this important annual product measurement survey, we make parents lives as stress-free as possible by reporting what the best products are out there as voted for by other parents,” explains BabyYumYum.co.za CEO Amanda Rogaly.

“We understand that the product options available can be overwhelming. So, we’re here to guide you on where to put your spend in a trusted shopping list. This is the why we launched Product of the Year Awards five years ago because BYY understands that times are tough and that you want to get value for money as well as keeping you up to date with the latest trends and product innovations.”

*This in-depth product measurement survey is also available for brands to acquire in order to determine where they sit in this niche market and how they can best satisfy and adjust their strategies to the parenting community.

For more information or opportunities contact: az.oc.muymuyybab@ofni.