    BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 announced

    Issued by BabyYumYum.com
    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    As the go-to platform for parents, BabyYumYum.com launched its annual Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 on 1 October and during the same month, collected over 400,000 votes from parents who selected their favourite brands from over 50 categories. The Parent Choice Product Awards results have become an invaluable guide for parents over the past six years, recognising products and brands that prioritise quality and consumer trust. There was an increase of 23% in voters from 2023. An extensive list of brands are nominated and the results are determined by community feedback and detailed data analysis.
    BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 announced

    “With our commitment to introducing our parenting community to innovative and trustworthy products, the awards have become a contemporary guide for our loyal community. In an ever-changing market, our Parent Choice Product Awards provide essential insights about brands and consumer trends, highlighting brands that consistently deliver quality products,” says BabyYumYum founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.

    Recent observations and the impact of a tough economy indicate a significant shift in consumer loyalty, as parents explore diverse brands seeking better value, while established premium brands have had to adapt to withstand intense competition. In the last two years, we have seen a surge in retail-owned competitor brands emerging head-on with premium products, driving price wars that benefit consumers in the short term, yet risk brand equity in the long run. As premium labels face commoditisation, it becomes increasingly important for these brands to build consumer confidence through strong brand communication, messaging and awareness.

    “Despite the recent shift to value brands, fully-fledged brand-building communication has lagged leaving consumers with few compelling reasons to spend the extra R2. A focus on opinion and testimonial lead communication when it comes to promoting pregnancy and baby products is often hit-and-miss. It is crucial for branded communication to be targeted, informative and engaging to effectively reach the right audiences who are hungry for information as they navigate the scariest time of their lives,” adds Miles Benfield, strategic partnerships and new business at BabyYumYum.

    Key influencing factors for Gen Z parents

    South African parents, particularly Gen Z who are coming into the mix now, are navigating a complex economic landscape with several critical factors, which are influencing their choices in product selection for their children. They want brands they can trust and that fit into their lives.

    Congratulations to the following brand winners:

     

    Brand Winner

    Runner Up


    Best Bath Range for babies

    Johnson's Baby

    Epi-max

    Best Wet Wipes

    Johnson's Baby

    Pampers

    Best Bum Cream and Baby Body cream

    Bennetts

    Bepanthen

    Best Kids Suncare

    Epi-Max Junior & Baby

    Nivea Sun

    Best Disposable Nappies

    Pampers

    Huggies

    Best Cloth Nappies

    Bam+Boo Baby

    BiddyKins

    Best Nappy Bag

    Woolworths

    Bambino

    Best Baby Feeding Accessories

    Tommee Tippee

    NUK

    Best Breast Pump

    Tommee Tippee

    NUK

    Best Baby Bottle Steriliser

    Tommee Tippee

    Philips Avent

    Best Baby Bottle

    Tommee Tippee

    NUK

    Best Toddler Furniture (Chairs, walkers, Tables etc.)

    Bambino

    Bounce

    Best Maternity Breast Pads

    Clicks Made 4 Mom

    Carriwell

    Best Baby Proofing

    Babies R Us

    Clicks Made 4 Baby

    Best infant/Kids Nasal Spray

    Bennetts

    Sterimar

    Best Infant Teething

    Teejel

    Prodol

    Best Kids Pain and Fever Brand

    Calpol

    Panado

    Best Immunity Supplements/Vitamins for Kids

    Créche Guard

    Zinplex junior

    Best Probiotic/Gut Health for Kids 

    Zinplex Junior

    Reuterina

    Best Growing up Milk

    Nido 3+

    Nankid

    Best Kids Snacks

    Purity

    Nestlé Cerelac

    Best Kids Juices

    Purity

    Clicks Made 4 Baby

    Best Kids Tea

    Laager Tea4Kidz

    Purity Rooibos

    Best Baby Retailer

    Clicks Baby

    Baby City

    Best Pharmacy

    Clicks

    Dis-Chem

    Best Kids Toys

    Disney

    Fisher-Price

    Best Kids and Family Restaurant

    Spur

    Wimpy

    Best Pre-natal Vitamin

    PregOmega Plus

    Pregnavit M

    Best Stretchmark Care

    Bio-Oil

    Happy Event

    Best Pregnancy Shake

    Futurelife Mothers Food

    Mom2B

    Best Maternity Clothing

    Ackermans

    Woolworths

    Best Car Seat

    Chicco

    Chelino

    Best Pram/Stroller

    Chelino

    Chicco

    Best Family Car

    Toyota

    Volkswagen

    Best Tyre Fitment

    Tiger Wheel & Tyre

    Supa Quick

    Best Bank

    Capitec

    FNB

    Best Medical Aid

    Discovery

    GEMS

    Best Medical Gap Cover

    Discovery

    GEMS

    Best Education Planning Investments

    Old Mutual

    Sanlam

    Best Private Maternity Hospital Group

    Netcare

    Mediclinic

    Best Cellphone Network

    Vodacom

    MTN

    Best Radio Station

    Metro FM

    947

    Best Baby Loyalty Program

    Clicks Baby Club

    Dis-chem Baby & Me

    Best Play Group

    Moms and Tots

    Mothers and Miracles

    Best Book Retailer

    Exclusive Books

    Takealot.com

    Best Skincare for Adults

    Nivea

    Oh So Heavenly

    Best Everyday Multivitamin for Adults

    Centrum

    Vitaforce

    Best Calming Remedy for Adults

    Stress-Away

    Calmettes

    Best Suncare for Adults

    Nivea Sun

    Eucerin

    Best Makeup

    L'Oréal

    MAC

    Best Haircare for Adults

    TRESemmé

    Organics

    Look out for this badge to recognise the BabyYumYum Parent Product Choice Awards 2024 winners
    Look out for this badge to recognise the BabyYumYum Parent Product Choice Awards 2024 winners

    The complete and detailed research pack is available for band houses to purchase to back their marketing and brand plans.

    “While the BabyYumYum.com Parent Choice Product Awards are dedicated to enhancing the parenting experience by providing critical insights and empowering parents to make informed choices for their families, we encourage strategic brand partnerships and collaboration to showcase the incredible products available to our dedicated parenting community,” concludes Rogaly.

    For more information about the BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards, please visit BabyYumYum.com, and to ensure that your brand is listed for votes in 2025, contact moc.muymuyybab@selas.

    BabyYumYum.com
    BabyYumYum.com is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.
