BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 announced
“With our commitment to introducing our parenting community to innovative and trustworthy products, the awards have become a contemporary guide for our loyal community. In an ever-changing market, our Parent Choice Product Awards provide essential insights about brands and consumer trends, highlighting brands that consistently deliver quality products,” says BabyYumYum founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.
Recent observations and the impact of a tough economy indicate a significant shift in consumer loyalty, as parents explore diverse brands seeking better value, while established premium brands have had to adapt to withstand intense competition. In the last two years, we have seen a surge in retail-owned competitor brands emerging head-on with premium products, driving price wars that benefit consumers in the short term, yet risk brand equity in the long run. As premium labels face commoditisation, it becomes increasingly important for these brands to build consumer confidence through strong brand communication, messaging and awareness.
“Despite the recent shift to value brands, fully-fledged brand-building communication has lagged leaving consumers with few compelling reasons to spend the extra R2. A focus on opinion and testimonial lead communication when it comes to promoting pregnancy and baby products is often hit-and-miss. It is crucial for branded communication to be targeted, informative and engaging to effectively reach the right audiences who are hungry for information as they navigate the scariest time of their lives,” adds Miles Benfield, strategic partnerships and new business at BabyYumYum.
Key influencing factors for Gen Z parents
South African parents, particularly Gen Z who are coming into the mix now, are navigating a complex economic landscape with several critical factors, which are influencing their choices in product selection for their children. They want brands they can trust and that fit into their lives.
Congratulations to the following brand winners:
Brand Winner
Runner Up
Best Bath Range for babies
Johnson's Baby
Epi-max
Best Wet Wipes
Johnson's Baby
Pampers
Best Bum Cream and Baby Body cream
Bennetts
Bepanthen
Best Kids Suncare
Epi-Max Junior & Baby
Nivea Sun
Best Disposable Nappies
Pampers
Huggies
Best Cloth Nappies
Bam+Boo Baby
BiddyKins
Best Nappy Bag
Woolworths
Bambino
Best Baby Feeding Accessories
Tommee Tippee
NUK
Best Breast Pump
Tommee Tippee
NUK
Best Baby Bottle Steriliser
Tommee Tippee
Philips Avent
Best Baby Bottle
Tommee Tippee
NUK
Best Toddler Furniture (Chairs, walkers, Tables etc.)
Bambino
Bounce
Best Maternity Breast Pads
Clicks Made 4 Mom
Carriwell
Best Baby Proofing
Babies R Us
Clicks Made 4 Baby
Best infant/Kids Nasal Spray
Bennetts
Sterimar
Best Infant Teething
Teejel
Prodol
Best Kids Pain and Fever Brand
Calpol
Panado
Best Immunity Supplements/Vitamins for Kids
Créche Guard
Zinplex junior
Best Probiotic/Gut Health for Kids
Zinplex Junior
Reuterina
Best Growing up Milk
Nido 3+
Nankid
Best Kids Snacks
Purity
Nestlé Cerelac
Best Kids Juices
Purity
Clicks Made 4 Baby
Best Kids Tea
Laager Tea4Kidz
Purity Rooibos
Best Baby Retailer
Clicks Baby
Baby City
Best Pharmacy
Clicks
Dis-Chem
Best Kids Toys
Disney
Fisher-Price
Best Kids and Family Restaurant
Spur
Wimpy
Best Pre-natal Vitamin
PregOmega Plus
Pregnavit M
Best Stretchmark Care
Bio-Oil
Happy Event
Best Pregnancy Shake
Futurelife Mothers Food
Mom2B
Best Maternity Clothing
Ackermans
Woolworths
Best Car Seat
Chicco
Chelino
Best Pram/Stroller
Chelino
Chicco
Best Family Car
Toyota
Volkswagen
Best Tyre Fitment
Tiger Wheel & Tyre
Supa Quick
Best Bank
Capitec
FNB
Best Medical Aid
Discovery
GEMS
Best Medical Gap Cover
Discovery
GEMS
Best Education Planning Investments
Old Mutual
Sanlam
Best Private Maternity Hospital Group
Netcare
Mediclinic
Best Cellphone Network
Vodacom
MTN
Best Radio Station
Metro FM
947
Best Baby Loyalty Program
Clicks Baby Club
Dis-chem Baby & Me
Best Play Group
Moms and Tots
Mothers and Miracles
Best Book Retailer
Exclusive Books
Takealot.com
Best Skincare for Adults
Nivea
Oh So Heavenly
Best Everyday Multivitamin for Adults
Centrum
Vitaforce
Best Calming Remedy for Adults
Stress-Away
Calmettes
Best Suncare for Adults
Nivea Sun
Eucerin
Best Makeup
L'Oréal
MAC
Best Haircare for Adults
TRESemmé
Organics
The complete and detailed research pack is available for band houses to purchase to back their marketing and brand plans.
“While the BabyYumYum.com Parent Choice Product Awards are dedicated to enhancing the parenting experience by providing critical insights and empowering parents to make informed choices for their families, we encourage strategic brand partnerships and collaboration to showcase the incredible products available to our dedicated parenting community,” concludes Rogaly.
For more information about the BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards, please visit BabyYumYum.com, and to ensure that your brand is listed for votes in 2025, contact moc.muymuyybab@selas.
