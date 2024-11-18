BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 announced

As the go-to platform for parents, BabyYumYum.com launched its annual Parent Choice Product Awards 2024 on 1 October and during the same month, collected over 400,000 votes from parents who selected their favourite brands from over 50 categories. The Parent Choice Product Awards results have become an invaluable guide for parents over the past six years, recognising products and brands that prioritise quality and consumer trust. There was an increase of 23% in voters from 2023. An extensive list of brands are nominated and the results are determined by community feedback and detailed data analysis.

“With our commitment to introducing our parenting community to innovative and trustworthy products, the awards have become a contemporary guide for our loyal community. In an ever-changing market, our Parent Choice Product Awards provide essential insights about brands and consumer trends, highlighting brands that consistently deliver quality products,” says BabyYumYum founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.

Recent observations and the impact of a tough economy indicate a significant shift in consumer loyalty, as parents explore diverse brands seeking better value, while established premium brands have had to adapt to withstand intense competition. In the last two years, we have seen a surge in retail-owned competitor brands emerging head-on with premium products, driving price wars that benefit consumers in the short term, yet risk brand equity in the long run. As premium labels face commoditisation, it becomes increasingly important for these brands to build consumer confidence through strong brand communication, messaging and awareness.

“Despite the recent shift to value brands, fully-fledged brand-building communication has lagged leaving consumers with few compelling reasons to spend the extra R2. A focus on opinion and testimonial lead communication when it comes to promoting pregnancy and baby products is often hit-and-miss. It is crucial for branded communication to be targeted, informative and engaging to effectively reach the right audiences who are hungry for information as they navigate the scariest time of their lives,” adds Miles Benfield, strategic partnerships and new business at BabyYumYum.

Key influencing factors for Gen Z parents

South African parents, particularly Gen Z who are coming into the mix now, are navigating a complex economic landscape with several critical factors, which are influencing their choices in product selection for their children. They want brands they can trust and that fit into their lives.

Congratulations to the following brand winners:

Brand Winner Runner Up

Best Bath Range for babies



Johnson's Baby



Epi-max



Best Wet Wipes



Johnson's Baby



Pampers



Best Bum Cream and Baby Body cream



Bennetts



Bepanthen



Best Kids Suncare



Epi-Max Junior & Baby



Nivea Sun



Best Disposable Nappies



Pampers



Huggies



Best Cloth Nappies



Bam+Boo Baby



BiddyKins



Best Nappy Bag



Woolworths



Bambino



Best Baby Feeding Accessories



Tommee Tippee



NUK



Best Breast Pump



Tommee Tippee



NUK



Best Baby Bottle Steriliser



Tommee Tippee



Philips Avent



Best Baby Bottle



Tommee Tippee



NUK



Best Toddler Furniture (Chairs, walkers, Tables etc.)



Bambino



Bounce



Best Maternity Breast Pads



Clicks Made 4 Mom



Carriwell



Best Baby Proofing



Babies R Us



Clicks Made 4 Baby



Best infant/Kids Nasal Spray



Bennetts



Sterimar



Best Infant Teething



Teejel



Prodol



Best Kids Pain and Fever Brand



Calpol



Panado



Best Immunity Supplements/Vitamins for Kids



Créche Guard



Zinplex junior



Best Probiotic/Gut Health for Kids



Zinplex Junior



Reuterina



Best Growing up Milk



Nido 3+



Nankid



Best Kids Snacks



Purity



Nestlé Cerelac



Best Kids Juices



Purity



Clicks Made 4 Baby



Best Kids Tea



Laager Tea4Kidz



Purity Rooibos



Best Baby Retailer



Clicks Baby



Baby City



Best Pharmacy



Clicks



Dis-Chem



Best Kids Toys



Disney



Fisher-Price



Best Kids and Family Restaurant



Spur



Wimpy



Best Pre-natal Vitamin



PregOmega Plus



Pregnavit M



Best Stretchmark Care



Bio-Oil



Happy Event



Best Pregnancy Shake



Futurelife Mothers Food



Mom2B



Best Maternity Clothing



Ackermans



Woolworths



Best Car Seat



Chicco



Chelino



Best Pram/Stroller



Chelino



Chicco



Best Family Car



Toyota



Volkswagen



Best Tyre Fitment



Tiger Wheel & Tyre



Supa Quick



Best Bank



Capitec



FNB



Best Medical Aid



Discovery



GEMS



Best Medical Gap Cover



Discovery



GEMS



Best Education Planning Investments



Old Mutual



Sanlam



Best Private Maternity Hospital Group



Netcare



Mediclinic



Best Cellphone Network



Vodacom



MTN



Best Radio Station



Metro FM



947



Best Baby Loyalty Program



Clicks Baby Club



Dis-chem Baby & Me



Best Play Group



Moms and Tots



Mothers and Miracles



Best Book Retailer



Exclusive Books



Takealot.com



Best Skincare for Adults



Nivea



Oh So Heavenly



Best Everyday Multivitamin for Adults



Centrum



Vitaforce



Best Calming Remedy for Adults



Stress-Away



Calmettes



Best Suncare for Adults



Nivea Sun



Eucerin



Best Makeup



L'Oréal



MAC



Best Haircare for Adults



TRESemmé



Organics



Look out for this badge to recognise the BabyYumYum Parent Product Choice Awards 2024 winners

The complete and detailed research pack is available for band houses to purchase to back their marketing and brand plans.

“While the BabyYumYum.com Parent Choice Product Awards are dedicated to enhancing the parenting experience by providing critical insights and empowering parents to make informed choices for their families, we encourage strategic brand partnerships and collaboration to showcase the incredible products available to our dedicated parenting community,” concludes Rogaly.

For more information about the BabyYumYum Parent Choice Product Awards, please visit BabyYumYum.com, and to ensure that your brand is listed for votes in 2025, contact moc.muymuyybab@selas.



