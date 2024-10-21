Parenting Experience Plus (+) 2025 offers solutions based on interaction between parents and brands

Award-winning and trusted go-to platform for parents, BabyYumYum.com is presenting The Parenting Experience Plus (+). This interactive two-day event is scheduled for March 2025 in Johannesburg for parents who are hungry for discerning solutions to everyday challenges. Brands are offered a powerful platform to engage with parents in an infotainment manner and to showcase their solutions directly to interested consumers.

Amanda Rogaly, CEO at BabyYumYum

“As the largest and fastest growing parenting community in South Africa, we have listened to our parents and combined their need for reliable solutions with our past event success and key relationships with brand partners. We are carefully curating one hundred solutions-based brands and product pods to be part of the event, aiming to empower parents and caregivers. From pram testing rally tracks to dads doing diaper duty challenges, this is the space for brands to engage with parents in a non-hard sell manner and generate brand love and potential sales,” says BabyYumYum founder and CEO, Amanda Rogaly.

This is the perfect opportunity for parents, grandparents, and anyone who has anything to do with kids, to take a break and empower themselves. This is a kid-free zone complete with pamper pods and Banjo’s champagne bar. However breastfeeding and changing stations will be provided for parents with new babies.

The Parenting Experience Plus (+) event experience consists of two parts: The Solutions Expo Space and The Speakers’ Corner.

The Solutions Expo Space is a forward-thinking exhibition for retail and ecommerce brands offering products and services to solve parenting problems, no matter the age of the child (or the parent) in an interactive manner. The aim is to provide a space for brands and parents to connect and leave with tangible products and learn about services to use, instead of only traditional discount vouchers and samples.

“We invite interested companies to be part of this long-awaited engagement event with the added benefit of additional exposure via BabyYumYum’s website and social media platforms. This includes post-event marketing opportunities, which have a combined audience of over 800,000 engaged community members,” adds BabyYumYum managing editor, Rianette Leibowitz.

The Speakers’ Corner will offer a closed presentation space over the two days with morning (10am to 12pm) and afternoon (1pm to 3pm) sessions presenting a top international celebrity speaker for each session, repeated on both days. Think parenting futurists, surrogate superstars or DNA designer doctors talking about their experience.

With a robust 360-degree marketing campaign, BabyYumYum is anticipating 8,000 visitors over the two-day period. Pamper pods, Banjo’s bar, and breastfeeding and changing stations all offer additional brand visibility opportunities.

Rogaly concludes: “We understand our unique audience and form meaningful connections between brands and people that enhance brand loyalty and interaction. Collaborating brands trust us to push boundaries while providing innovative solutions! BabyYumYum continues to support local and international companies with strategies, tailored to elevate their presence and amplify their messaging. By mixing and matching your space requirements (according to your budget), this results in lower expenses and operating costs, which therefore contributes to a positive net event balance. Be part of this first-of-its-kind event!”

For more information about sponsorship and exhibiting, contact az.oc.muymuyybab@etteniotnA or 082 892 2724. Visit https://babyyumyum.com/the-parenting-experience-plus-2025.



