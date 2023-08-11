BabyYumYum.co.za appoints new managing content editor

Seasoned journalist, editor, author, accredited private functional wellness coach Nikki Temkin was recently appointed to manage and direct the content on South Africa's # 1 parenting portal, BabyYumYum.co.za

Nikki Temkin, managing content editor

BabyYumYum.co.za is the fastest growing parenting community in SA and has been providing high quality content to readers at no cost since 2018.

Since 1998, Nikki Temkin has worked as a copywriter in advertising, a scriptwriter and producer for television and in print and digital content as an editor and as a freelance writer for many titles including Mail & Guardian, The Sunday Independent, Fair Lady, Marie Claire, Elle Magazine, Wallpaper*, The Guardian and many more. For 10 years, she worked as the entertainment editor and columnist for Sunday Times Magazine.

In 2004, she co-wrote Chic Jozi (Penguin), the best-selling first-ever guide to Johannesburg and then followed that up with two more updated versions. This led to co-hosting the Chic Jozi radio show broadcast weekly on Radio Today for five years. Temkin has also been the editor of the media industry's print magazine The Media. Recently, she worked as the launch editor-in-chief of digital entertainment and fashion digital platform ASA Magazine.

www.babyyumyum.co.za is the first port of call for parents or anyone who has anything to do with babies, toddlers, tweens or teens and are looking for topics of interest from the mainstream through to the more taboo. The platform also offers live streams, expert interviews, events, competitions, tips, tricks and much more.

The team is very excited to have Temkin on board. "Nikki's prolific background as an editor and writer as well as her interest and current intricate involvement with the health, wellness and coaching industry positions her perfectly to curate, commission and edit the content on www.babyyumyum.co.za as well as increase growth on our platform," says Amanda Rogaly, CEO of www.babyyumyum.co.za

Temkin plans to continue to create content that stands out for a market which is saturated with an overload of information, "My mandate is to increase the mental health, lifestyle, and wellness aspects of the platform. We'll make sure to meet the needs of our many diverse followers- all 600 000 of them-and provide them with meaningful, practical and valuable content, "says Temkin, "I'm incredibly happy to work with this impressive team, she says, "and I look forward to seeing the company increase its footprint even further."