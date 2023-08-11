Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceBabyYumYum.co.zaKLAInvibes AdvertisingRed & YellowClockworkSafreaOgilvy South AfricaAWIEFMegaVision MediaBroad MediaHoward AudioTopco MediaBurnesseoGrey AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


BabyYumYum.co.za appoints new managing content editor

11 Aug 2023
By:BabyYumYum, Issued by: BabyYumYum.co.za
Seasoned journalist, editor, author, accredited private functional wellness coach Nikki Temkin was recently appointed to manage and direct the content on South Africa's # 1 parenting portal, BabyYumYum.co.za
Nikki Temkin, managing content editor
Nikki Temkin, managing content editor

BabyYumYum.co.za is the fastest growing parenting community in SA and has been providing high quality content to readers at no cost since 2018.

Since 1998, Nikki Temkin has worked as a copywriter in advertising, a scriptwriter and producer for television and in print and digital content as an editor and as a freelance writer for many titles including Mail & Guardian, The Sunday Independent, Fair Lady, Marie Claire, Elle Magazine, Wallpaper*, The Guardian and many more. For 10 years, she worked as the entertainment editor and columnist for Sunday Times Magazine.

In 2004, she co-wrote Chic Jozi (Penguin), the best-selling first-ever guide to Johannesburg and then followed that up with two more updated versions. This led to co-hosting the Chic Jozi radio show broadcast weekly on Radio Today for five years. Temkin has also been the editor of the media industry's print magazine The Media. Recently, she worked as the launch editor-in-chief of digital entertainment and fashion digital platform ASA Magazine.

www.babyyumyum.co.za is the first port of call for parents or anyone who has anything to do with babies, toddlers, tweens or teens and are looking for topics of interest from the mainstream through to the more taboo. The platform also offers live streams, expert interviews, events, competitions, tips, tricks and much more.

The team is very excited to have Temkin on board. "Nikki's prolific background as an editor and writer as well as her interest and current intricate involvement with the health, wellness and coaching industry positions her perfectly to curate, commission and edit the content on www.babyyumyum.co.za as well as increase growth on our platform," says Amanda Rogaly, CEO of www.babyyumyum.co.za

Temkin plans to continue to create content that stands out for a market which is saturated with an overload of information, "My mandate is to increase the mental health, lifestyle, and wellness aspects of the platform. We'll make sure to meet the needs of our many diverse followers- all 600 000 of them-and provide them with meaningful, practical and valuable content, "says Temkin, "I'm incredibly happy to work with this impressive team, she says, "and I look forward to seeing the company increase its footprint even further."

NextOptions
BabyYumYum.co.za
BabyYumYum.co.za is South Africa's fastest-growing parenting portal and has become the preferred interactive sharing and networking community of parents hungry for credible information, trustworthy expert advice and useful resources.

Related

Breastfeeding Wellness Workshop
BabyYumYum.co.zaBreastfeeding Wellness Workshop6 Jun 2023
BabyYumYum.co.za reaches a wider audience by posting parenting content in isiZulu
BabyYumYum.co.zaBabyYumYum.co.za reaches a wider audience by posting parenting content in isiZulu20 Feb 2023
BabyYumYum.co.za Product Awards guide parents on the most reputable products, saving time and money
BabyYumYum.co.zaBabyYumYum.co.za Product Awards guide parents on the most reputable products, saving time and money27 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz