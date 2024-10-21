Coffee culture deepens in South Africa: trends driving the evolution

Domaine Rautenbach - Senior Brand Manager at Jacobs. image supplied

Whether it's a quick cup of instant before work or a slow brew on a weekend, coffee is more than just a beverage, it's woven into South Africa’s DNA, and culture!

The growing popularity of coffee in South Africa is more than just a trend—it's becoming a way of life.

Approximately 21.7 million South Africans drink coffee.



Of these, 19.8 million start their day with a cup



Two-thirds of South Africans rely on coffee to jumpstart their morning.



76% of South African coffee drinkers prefer instant coffee, while 24% favour beans or filtered coffee

We learned more about the café culture in South Africa from Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager at Jacobs Coffee...

What factors have contributed to the rapid growth of the coffee industry in South Africa in recent years?

The growth of South Africa’s coffee industry can be attributed to several key factors. First, there is a growing consumer preference for premium, high-quality coffee as more people explore sophisticated tastes and experiences.

The rise of café culture and specialty coffee shops has driven demand, especially among younger generations. Additionally, the availability of local roasters and increased access to a variety of coffee blends has diversified the market.

The influence of international coffee trends, such as the popularity of coffee-related beverages and the rise of artisanal brewing techniques, has also contributed to the growth.

How has consumer behaviour shifted when it comes to coffee consumption, and how are businesses responding to these changes?

Consumer behaviour has shifted toward a desire for unique coffee experiences and a preference for sustainability. Many consumers now seek traceability, wanting to know the origins of their coffee beans, and prefer products that support ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility.

Jacobs' Origins range responds to this by offering ethically sourced, traceable coffee that connects consumers to the origins of their cup.

In response, businesses are focusing on offering high-quality, sustainable coffee options, while also investing in creative innovations like the Jacobs-Cadbury partnership, which blends indulgence with innovation, giving coffee lovers a new way to enjoy their favourite flavours.

There’s also a stronger emphasis on convenience, as more consumers enjoy specialty coffee at home, driving the growth of capsule and ready-to-drink products.

Jacobs remains committed to sustainability, ensuring that our products support ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility while continuing to innovate for evolving consumer preferences.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing coffee businesses in South Africa, especially in terms of competition and market saturation?

The coffee market in South Africa is becoming increasingly competitive, with both local producers and international brands vying for market share. One challenge is differentiating offerings in a saturated market where consumers have many options.

Coffee businesses must continuously innovate to stand out, whether through unique blends, brand experiences, or sustainability initiatives. Another challenge is the rising cost of raw materials, especially due to fluctuations in global coffee prices.

What opportunities do you see for growth in the South African coffee market, particularly for local producers and roasters?

Jacobs has launched a localisation project which allows us to pack our freeze-dried instant coffee refill pouches locally. This project reduces our speed to market and allows us to be more agile in providing world-class coffee to South African consumers.

Café culture in South Africa is thriving. What role do independent coffee shops and franchises play in expanding the industry?

Independent coffee shops and franchises play a pivotal role in expanding the industry by fostering innovation and creating community spaces.

Independent shops often introduce new brewing techniques, source unique blends, and experiment with flavours, driving trends in the market.

Franchises, on the other hand, help expand coffee culture across the country, providing consistency and reliability for consumers.

Both contribute to making coffee more accessible to different demographics, and their focus on creating inviting spaces also supports the broader social trend of coffee as a cultural experience, not just a beverage.

Where do you see the South African coffee industry in the next five years? What trends do you think will define its growth?

Over the next five years, we expect to see continued growth in specialty coffee, with consumers demanding greater transparency and ethical sourcing from brands.

Sustainability will remain a significant trend, with businesses increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, such as recyclable packaging and energy-efficient operations.

Ready-to-drink coffee and convenient, high-quality at-home brewing solutions will also expand. Additionally, technology, such as smart brewing equipment and mobile apps for ordering and customisation, will play a more prominent role.

Lastly, we may see more international collaborations and South Africa becoming a more prominent player in the global coffee community.

What role do you believe coffee education, such as barista training and coffee tourism, will play in expanding the industry’s reach?

While barista training is important for raising the standard of coffee in cafés, not all consumers have access to those resources. Brands play a crucial role in educating consumers on how to prepare café-quality coffee at home.

Offering tutorials, tips, and brewing guides ensures that customers can fully enjoy the premium quality of the coffee they purchase. Without this education, even the best coffee can fall short in delivering the desired experience.

Coffee tourism, which includes visiting roasteries and participating in tasting events, is also important, allowing consumers to engage deeply with the origins and craft of their favourite drink. This connection enhances brand loyalty and boosts local producers' visibility.