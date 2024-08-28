Cold and iced coffee trending in the South African market

Cold coffee consumption is becoming increasingly popular among global and South African consumers, due to its distinguished, milder taste, as well as its ability to offer consumers convenience and on-the-go refreshment, particularly during warmer seasons. As a result, some consumers are giving hot Coffee the cold shoulder, with market players focusing on innovation in cold and iced Coffee products, in both ready-to-drink (RTD) and instant Coffee formats, as well as in terms of in-store menu options, to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Insight Survey’s latest South African Coffee Industry Landscape Report 2024 carefully uncovers the global and local Coffee market, based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes the latest global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African Coffee industry environment and its future.

In 2024, the global Coffee market is expected to reach an estimated value of approximately $468.2bn. Furthermore, the market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, to reach a value of approximately $549.6bn by 2028, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: Statista Graphics by Insight Survey

Locally, the South African Coffee market experienced very strong growth in terms of off-trade retail value, at current 2023 prices, achieving a significant increase of 15.8% year-on-year, relative to 2022. This increase is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2024 and 2028.

Growth of the global and local Coffee market can, in part, be attributed to the introduction of innovative cold and iced Coffee products, such as the release of new ready-to-drink (RTD) iced latte products by United Kingdom-based Arctic Coffee, as well as celebrity-owned Chamberlain Coffee, representing an expansion of existing Coffee ranges. Chameleon Organic Coffee has also jumped on the RTD cold Coffee trend, with its recent cold brew products inspired by popular Girl Scout Cookie flavours, in collaboration with Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

Global players are also launching new cold and iced instant Coffee products, such as Nescafe, which plans to capitalise on the cold Coffee trend, with the launch of its Espresso Concentrate product, in Sweet Vanilla and Espresso Black variants, offering consumers a premium at-home cold Coffee experience. Maxwell House by Kraft Heinz Coffee also introduced its Iced Latte with Foam instant Coffee product in vanilla, hazelnut, and caramel flavours, which uses cold-stirred foam technology to create a creamy and flavourful iced latte without the need for specialised Coffee shop equipment.

This is also resulting in new technological innovations being released into the market. For example, De’Longhi recently debuted a new technology for making cold brew Coffee, in the form of two new Coffee machines. These machines use proprietary cold extraction technology to address the growing consumer demand for iced Coffee beverages.

This trend has also swiftly made its way to the South African market, with local players introducing new cold and iced RTD Coffee products, and is also evident in the Coffee shop space, with several local Coffee chains expanding their in-store menus with exciting and refreshing cold and iced Coffee creations.

As an example of ready-to-drink (RTD) innovations, popular local Coffee brand, Douwe Egberts South Africa, recently introduced two new RTD iced Coffee products, that utilise 100% premium Arabica Coffee beans and are packaged in a convenient can. These products include the Ice Cappuccino variant, which incorporates a blend of iced Coffee with milk, infused with a subtle cocoa essence, as well as the Ice Mocha Latte iced Coffee, which boasts a creamy texture and a gentle mocha flavour.

In terms of Coffee shops, Vida e Caffé recently added two new cold/iced Coffee drinks to its in-store menu, which are being promoted as being refreshing by using terms like ‘summer sips’ and ‘flavours of summer’. This includes the Ruby Chocolate Whipped Caffè, which incorporates a ruby chocolate flavour, a single shot of espresso, and micro foamed milk, topped with cold whipped foam, as well as the Americano Whipped Caffè, which incorporates a single shot of espresso and cold water over ice, topped with cold whipped foam.

Furthermore, Mugg & Bean also introduced an innovative iced Coffee offering to its On-the-Move menu, namely Vietnamese Over Ice Coffee. According to the company, this offering is ideal for on-the-go consumption during warmer weather, with a refreshing blend that also incorporates condensed milk for added sweetness.

