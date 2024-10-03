NedbankIMC2024: Matthew Bull – It's time for the world to laugh again

Matthew Bull, founder, SoloUnion and chief creative adviser for AB InBev and Kraft Hein says it is time for the world to laugh again.

Matthew Bull, founder, SoloUnion and chief creative adviser for AB InBev and Kraft Heinz (Image supplied)

This is one of many points he made in his recent talk at the IMC.

"That’s the great thing about marketing—marketing can do that. It’s like music. If something boring is going on, someone can play The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and we’ll all start jiving. Great marketing does the same thing.”

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

Among the many points Bull makes he says it is time the world laughs again.

He points out that the trend of cause-based marketing has been a reaction to the world being in a miserable place.

“But now, the world’s had enough. Enough of this doom and gloom. Let’s bring a smile back to people’s faces as brands. Let’s make them enjoy themselves. Let’s help transform the world’s mojo."

He says this is happening. “I think everyone’s tired of being miserable. Except for the chair of the Strategy Awards this year—she wasn’t tired of being miserable, and you can quote me on that! But I think it’s time for us to laugh.”

Society's state of mind

For him all the advertising and marketing industry is doing is tapping into desire.

“In five years, I hope we’re laughing a lot. And then something will happen, and people will say, "Maybe we’re not taking this seriously enough."

He adds that we will stop laughing if Donald Trump becomes president again. That will set off one trend, but if he doesn’t, it will set off another.

“What happens is that we see trends happening, we respond to them, and then we inspire them to happen a bit more. That’s what happens.

“But society’s state of mind absolutely drives marketing and where we’re going.”