Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Ugandan journalist wins 2025 Luxembourg Peace Prize
Aciro is the founder and director of the Peace Journalism Foundation (PJF), through which she has trained and mentored more than 700 journalists across Africa in conflict-sensitive reporting.
Her own experience of displacement during the LRA conflict in 1997 shaped her path into journalism—a field she entered without formal training and where she faced gender-based discrimination and harassment. Her reporting has focused on the stories of those working to rebuild communities in the aftermath of violence, including survivors and former child soldiers reintegrating into society with support from aid agencies.
Said Aciro: “I look forward to continuing my efforts in promoting peace and journalistic excellence.”
Related
All the 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 1 Jul 2025 Remembering a formidable journalist and editor, Andrew Trench 4 Jun 2025 Uganda plans law to allow military prosecution of civilians 22 Apr 2025 Deadline today: Final hours to apply for INMA’s Africa Elevate Scholarship 16 Apr 2025 Veteran journalist Paddy Harper honoured by colleagues and leaders 27 Jan 2025 ‘News influencers’ are racking up billions of views – and not checking their facts 13 Dec 2024