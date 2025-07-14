Ugandan journalist wins 2025 Luxembourg Peace Prize

Ugandan journalist Gloria Laker Adiiki Aciro has been awarded the 2025 Luxembourg Peace Prize for outstanding peace journalism. She accepted the honour on 27 June in recognition of her work reporting on peacebuilding efforts during and after the conflict involving the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

Ugandan journalist Gloria Laker Adiiki Aciro is pictured on the left. Source: Peace News.

Aciro is the founder and director of the Peace Journalism Foundation (PJF), through which she has trained and mentored more than 700 journalists across Africa in conflict-sensitive reporting.

Her own experience of displacement during the LRA conflict in 1997 shaped her path into journalism—a field she entered without formal training and where she faced gender-based discrimination and harassment. Her reporting has focused on the stories of those working to rebuild communities in the aftermath of violence, including survivors and former child soldiers reintegrating into society with support from aid agencies.

Said Aciro: “I look forward to continuing my efforts in promoting peace and journalistic excellence.”