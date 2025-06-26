Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Production Resources Coordinator Randburg
- Multimedia Designer – Group Communications and Family Office Portfolio Cape Town
- Brand Strategist Cape Town
- Designer Cape Town
- Head of Content (Creator) Johannesburg
- Mid/Senior Writer Cape Town
- Journalist / Marketing Coordinator Pretoria
- Journalist Centurion
- Journalism Internship Centurion
- Motoring Journalist Pretoria
African journalists awarded grants to tackle critical health issues
Milestone
“These grants are a significant milestone for the African Investigative Journalism Network (AIJN) that we set up last year,” says WCJ director, Dr Dinesh Balliah.
“In supporting journalists financially and through the provision of editorial support and mentorship to guide and help shape these stories, the WCJ is helping to produce credible and accountable journalism.”
Balliah adds that she is pleased with the quality of proposals submitted.
“Over 494 applications were received. The themes ranged from challenges in accessing maternal healthcare, possibilities of outbreaks of pandemics in certain regions, the connection between climate change and health, the rise in non-communicable diseases and corruption in the public health system, among other vital issues.”
“The high number of applications received speak to the desperate need for journalism support across our continent. I urge my industry colleagues to recognise this need and to assist where possible.”
The journalists are:
- Billy Macdonald Ntaote - Founder of the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism in Lesotho
- Brygettes Ngana - Multimedia reporter for Nation Media Group
- Caleb Ahinakwah - Senior broadcast journalist at Asaase Radio, he also contributes to international outlets such as The Guardian UK and Mongabay
- Calistus Bosaletswe - Bylines for Mail and Guardian and City Press in South Africa, as well as Mongabay and Zenger News wire service internationally
- Caroline Chebet - Reporter at The Standard Group
- Charles Gitonga Njeru - Bylines for Reuters, The Guardian (UK), BBC, Al Jazeera, National Geographic, South China Morning Post, and Christian Science Monitor
- Chinyere Elizabeth Okoroafor - Senior health reporter at The Nation newspaper
- David Arome - Reporter for The Development Report and HealthNews.ng
- Dianah Chiyangwa - Photojournalist at Mail and Guardian, Dialogue Earth and Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism
- Dina Nomena Andriarimanjaka - Artist, designer, researcher and visual storyteller
- Elvine Tina Ouma - Host of the Feminist Sparc podcast and curator of The Feminist Magazine
- Gladys Oroma - Documentary director at DWE Productions
- Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu - Managing editor at HumAngle Media
- Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman - Founder and editor of Eco Media Africa
- Ida Jooste - Global health media expert and international award winning journalist
- Jack McBrams - International correspondent for AFP News Agency
- Jennifer Ambolley - Reporter at The Chronicle newspaper and also serves part-time as communications and engagement officer at the Rare Disease Ghana Initiative
- Lesiba Machaka - Chief reporter and disability ambassador for Customer Loyalty Consultants
- Marie-Louise Mamgue - Editor-in-chief of DataCameroon Sarl
- Natnael Gecho Betalo - Founder and chief editor of Wolaita Times
- Nelly Kalu - Bylines in Foreign Policy, Guardian Nigeria, News Central TV, and more
- Ngala Hansel - Held key editorial and communications roles across Africa—including with Mercy Ships in Madagascar, Mission Aviation Fellowship in Chad, and Cameroon News Agency
- Okediran John Adeyemi - Bylines in Dataphyte, BONews Service, and News Verifier Africa
- Onke Ngcuka - Climate investigative reporter at the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Related
SA’s print media’s moment of reckoning as news consumption shifts to digital platforms 1 hour Epica Awards' early bird submissions now open 2 Jul 2025 All the 2025 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 1 Jul 2025 Kickoff back in print with new add-on Kickoff Rugby 1 Jul 2025 New era for Prisa with new president 30 Jun 2025 #WorldSocialMediaDay: Local stories, global conversations 30 Jun 2025