African journalists awarded grants to tackle critical health issues

The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) has announced the selection of 24 journalists from across Africa who will each be granted R17, 300 to investigate and report on a range of important health issues on the continent.

Milestone

“These grants are a significant milestone for the African Investigative Journalism Network (AIJN) that we set up last year,” says WCJ director, Dr Dinesh Balliah.

“In supporting journalists financially and through the provision of editorial support and mentorship to guide and help shape these stories, the WCJ is helping to produce credible and accountable journalism.”

Balliah adds that she is pleased with the quality of proposals submitted.

“Over 494 applications were received. The themes ranged from challenges in accessing maternal healthcare, possibilities of outbreaks of pandemics in certain regions, the connection between climate change and health, the rise in non-communicable diseases and corruption in the public health system, among other vital issues.”

“The high number of applications received speak to the desperate need for journalism support across our continent. I urge my industry colleagues to recognise this need and to assist where possible.”

The journalists are: