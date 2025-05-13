Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Nigerian agency fines Multichoice for data privacy breaches
MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DSTV and GOTV in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers' privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.
"The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary, and disproportionate," affecting not only subscribers but also their associates," Bamigboye said in a statement late on Sunday.
Despite a directive to implement remedial measures, Multichoice's efforts were deemed unsatisfactory, Bamigboye said.
($1 = 1,528.3900 naira)
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
About Camillus EbohReporting by Camillus Eboh; writing by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; editing by Louise Heavens
Related
Police watchdog probes disappearance of Nigerian immigrant during TV show 4 Jul 2025 #BehindtheCampaign: Showmax says dare to believe 4 Jul 2025 Mid-season recap: DSNC heats up as finals draw near 18 Jun 2025 Why MultiChoice is fighting the war on content piracy 9 Jun 2025 Nigeria imports Danish cattle to double milk output, cut $1.5bn import bill 6 Jun 2025 DStv inducted into Brand Africa Hall of Fame and named #1 Most Admired African Media Brand 2025 3 Jun 2025