Why MultiChoice is fighting the war on content piracy

Offernet 2 days
What looks like a “free stream” to the casual viewer is, in reality, a silent theft – stealing income, opportunity, and dignity from thousands of African creatives.
From actors and screenwriters to lighting technicians and set designers, every piece of stolen content chips away at an entire ecosystem that thrives on stories born of African soil.
MultiChoice has always believed in the power of storytelling to change lives. As Africa’s largest investor in local content, MultiChoice knows that its role extends far beyond entertainment. It is MultiChoice’s duty not just to create and fund content, but to protect it.
That’s why MultiChoice joined forces with Irdeto, a global leader in digital platform security, and partnered with law enforcement agencies across South Africa to fight piracy head-on.
The data is alarming. In just five African countries, 17.4 million visits were made to the top 10 piracy sites.
These aren’t just numbers, they represent untold losses in revenue, stunted careers, and a shrinking future for Africa’s storytellers.
Piracy is often mischaracterised as harmless or justified. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. As Litlhare Moteetee-Murendo, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice, explains: “Piracy doesn’t just steal money. It takes food off tables. It silences African voices and devalues our culture.”
In 2024, MultiChoice produced over 2,763 hours of local content, bringing the total content library to more than 86,000 hours. Over 50% of MultiChoice’s general entertainment spend was directed toward African productions. MultiChoice also continues to train emerging talent through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, ensuring that investment in Africa is not just financial, it’s generational.
Last year, MultiChoice and Irdeto, alongside elite South African law enforcement units like the Western Cape Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, successfully launched ten high-impact anti-piracy raids across the country.
One standout raid in Paarl this year led to the arrest of a corrupt police officer implicated in the illegal distribution of Waka TV piracy codes, part of one of Africa’s largest illicit streaming operations. These victories are significant.
Many still believe piracy is a victimless crime. But as Chola Makgamathe, chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa, notes, creative industries contribute 3% to South Africa’s GDP, comparable to agricultural industry. Yet creators fight daily for their work to be seen, respected, and protected.
The boom in online viewing since the pandemic has supercharged illegal streaming:
Together with Irdeto, MultiChoice is deploying an advanced, multi-layered anti-piracy strategy that includes:
Our commitment at MultiChoice is to ensure that the creativity born in Africa is elevated through innovation, investment, and protection.
If you suspect or are aware of any piracy activity in your community or workplace, you can report it anonymously by calling +27 11 289 2684 or emailing az.oc.eciohcitlum@ycarip.
Offernet 2 days