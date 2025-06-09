Why MultiChoice is fighting the war on content piracy

There is an invisible war raging across Africa – one that doesn’t play out on screens but behind them. In quiet corners of the internet, content piracy is eroding the very foundations of Africa’s creative economy.

What looks like a “free stream” to the casual viewer is, in reality, a silent theft – stealing income, opportunity, and dignity from thousands of African creatives.

From actors and screenwriters to lighting technicians and set designers, every piece of stolen content chips away at an entire ecosystem that thrives on stories born of African soil.

MultiChoice has always believed in the power of storytelling to change lives. As Africa’s largest investor in local content, MultiChoice knows that its role extends far beyond entertainment. It is MultiChoice’s duty not just to create and fund content, but to protect it.

That’s why MultiChoice joined forces with Irdeto, a global leader in digital platform security, and partnered with law enforcement agencies across South Africa to fight piracy head-on.

The scale of the crisis

The data is alarming. In just five African countries, 17.4 million visits were made to the top 10 piracy sites.

Kenya led with 7 million visits



South Africa followed with 5 million



Ghana recorded 2.4 million



Nigeria: 2.3 million



Tanzania: 626,000

These aren’t just numbers, they represent untold losses in revenue, stunted careers, and a shrinking future for Africa’s storytellers.

Piracy is often mischaracterised as harmless or justified. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. As Litlhare Moteetee-Murendo, head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice, explains: “Piracy doesn’t just steal money. It takes food off tables. It silences African voices and devalues our culture.”

In 2024, MultiChoice produced over 2,763 hours of local content, bringing the total content library to more than 86,000 hours. Over 50% of MultiChoice’s general entertainment spend was directed toward African productions. MultiChoice also continues to train emerging talent through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, ensuring that investment in Africa is not just financial, it’s generational.

Last year, MultiChoice and Irdeto, alongside elite South African law enforcement units like the Western Cape Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, successfully launched ten high-impact anti-piracy raids across the country.

One standout raid in Paarl this year led to the arrest of a corrupt police officer implicated in the illegal distribution of Waka TV piracy codes, part of one of Africa’s largest illicit streaming operations. These victories are significant.

Why piracy is spreading

1. Outdated legal frameworks

South Africa only adopted the Copyright Amendment Bill and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill in 2024.



Kenya’s Copyright Act dates back to 2001 and still faces enforcement hurdles due to lack of regulation.

2. Public misconception

Many still believe piracy is a victimless crime. But as Chola Makgamathe, chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of South Africa, notes, creative industries contribute 3% to South Africa’s GDP, comparable to agricultural industry. Yet creators fight daily for their work to be seen, respected, and protected.

3. Post-Covid streaming surge

The boom in online viewing since the pandemic has supercharged illegal streaming:

50% of UEFA Champions League’s online viewership is pirated



EPL loses £1m per match



Formula 1 loses $45m per race weekend



NFL, NBA, and UFC estimate $28bn in combined annual losses due to piracy

How MultiChoice is fighting back

Together with Irdeto, MultiChoice is deploying an advanced, multi-layered anti-piracy strategy that includes:

AI-powered intelligence: Machine learning analyses online behaviour, flags suspicious patterns, and uses a ranking algorithm to prioritise takedown targets, fast and at scale.



Real-time detection for live events: Speed is vital for live sports. Irdeto’s systems detect and remove illegal streams before they go viral.



Forensic watermarking: Embedded invisibly in MultiChoice’s content, watermarking enables Irdeto to identify pirated material without disrupting the user experience.



Payment disruption: Many pirate platforms pose as legitimate businesses. Irdeto works with financial partners to cut them off from the payment ecosystems that fuel them.

A call to protect African stories

Our commitment at MultiChoice is to ensure that the creativity born in Africa is elevated through innovation, investment, and protection.

If you suspect or are aware of any piracy activity in your community or workplace, you can report it anonymously by calling +27 11 289 2684 or emailing az.oc.eciohcitlum@ycarip.



