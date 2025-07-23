Legal Competition Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Tribunal approves acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+

    The Competition Tribunal has approved the merger between French media group, Canal+, and South African pay-TV operator, MultiChoice Group Limited, following a hearing held last week.
    23 Jul 2025
    23 Jul 2025
    Logos of French TV channel Canal+ are reflected in a puddle in front of the Canal One headquarters of the Canal+ Group in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, 20 February 2025. Reuters/Abdul Saboor/ File Photo
    Logos of French TV channel Canal+ are reflected in a puddle in front of the Canal One headquarters of the Canal+ Group in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, 20 February 2025. Reuters/Abdul Saboor/ File Photo

    The Tribunal heard submissions from the Competition Commission, the merger parties, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Media Monitoring Africa (a non-profit organisation for ethical and fair journalism) and Pambili Media (a film and creative agency specialising in cinematic storytelling) from 17-18 July.

    The Commission recommended in May that the proposed merger be approved, subject to public interest conditions that maintain compliance with South African broadcasting ownership laws.

    "As was previously disclosed, the agreed conditions include a robust package of guaranteed public interest commitments proposed by the parties. The package supports the participation of firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in the audio-visual industry in South Africa. This package will maintain funding for local South African general entertainment and sports content, providing local content creators with a strong foundation for future success," said the official joint statement released by Canal+ and MultiChoice.

    The JSE-list MultiChoice - which owns DStv, Showmax, SuperSport and several other media assets - operates through a wide range of firms in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

    Canal+ is part of a global media group with operations spanning content production, advertising, video game development and publishing. In South Africa, its activities involve the supply of audiovisual content, including to MultiChoice.

    The companies expect to complete the transaction before the previously announced long-stop date of 8 October 2025.

    Read more: Competition Tribunal, Multichoice, Canal +
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz