Tribunal approves acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+

The Competition Tribunal has approved the merger between French media group, Canal+, and South African pay-TV operator, MultiChoice Group Limited, following a hearing held last week.

Logos of French TV channel Canal+ are reflected in a puddle in front of the Canal One headquarters of the Canal+ Group in Issy-Les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, 20 February 2025. Reuters/Abdul Saboor/ File Photo

The Tribunal heard submissions from the Competition Commission, the merger parties, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Media Monitoring Africa (a non-profit organisation for ethical and fair journalism) and Pambili Media (a film and creative agency specialising in cinematic storytelling) from 17-18 July.

The Commission recommended in May that the proposed merger be approved, subject to public interest conditions that maintain compliance with South African broadcasting ownership laws.

"As was previously disclosed, the agreed conditions include a robust package of guaranteed public interest commitments proposed by the parties. The package supports the participation of firms controlled by historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in the audio-visual industry in South Africa. This package will maintain funding for local South African general entertainment and sports content, providing local content creators with a strong foundation for future success," said the official joint statement released by Canal+ and MultiChoice.

The JSE-list MultiChoice - which owns DStv, Showmax, SuperSport and several other media assets - operates through a wide range of firms in South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Canal+ is part of a global media group with operations spanning content production, advertising, video game development and publishing. In South Africa, its activities involve the supply of audiovisual content, including to MultiChoice.

The companies expect to complete the transaction before the previously announced long-stop date of 8 October 2025.