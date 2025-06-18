Mid-season recap: DSNC heats up as finals draw near

The 2025 edition of the DStv Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC), powered by Bestmed Medical Scheme, has delivered action-packed provincial competitions, with South Africa’s top school teams battling it out for a shot at national glory next month.

This past weekend, the spotlight was on Gauteng, where provincial pride and national ambitions were on full display. Hosted at Hoërskool Florida in Roodepoort, the Gauteng leg of the competition produced standout performances from both seasoned contenders and newcomers.

Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria (Affies) edged past Hoërskool Menlopark 24-19 in a tightly contested Botho stream final, securing their spot at the national finals. The two-time champions were pushed hard by Menlopark in one of Gauteng’s most competitive clashes of the day. Affies captain Kristi Koekemoer credited her team’s composure under pressure, adding that they remain focused on chasing a rare national threepeat next month.

Gauteng’s Ubuntu stream final was equally memorable, with Tswelopele Secondary School from Thembisa securing a dramatic 28-26 win over Diepdale Secondary to earn their first-ever DSNC national finals berth. Joining them will be Kgetsiyatsie Secondary School from Hammanskraal, who sealed their qualification with a commanding 36-4 victory in the bronze medal match.

As provincial action continues to unfold, more regions have locked in their national contenders. In Limpopo, Hoërskool Ben Vorster edged Pietersburg High School 18-17 in a thrilling final, with both teams earning spots at the finals. The Eastern Cape delivered a highly competitive leg at Hoërskool Hangklip in Queenstown, where 18 schools battled for qualification. After a strong showing, Khanyisa High School, Adelaide Gymnasium, Hoërskool Framesby, and Pearson High School secured their tickets to the nationals.

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape wrapped up its fixtures in Upington, where Hoërskool Duineveld and Hoërskool Upington advanced from the Botho stream, while Hoërskool Veritas De Aar and Friersdale Combined School qualified from the Ubuntu stream. Despite the long travel distances, both provinces showcased strong performances and exceptional school pride.

Now in its fifth year, the DSNC continues to play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of South African netball talent. Jointly presented by MultiChoice and SA Schools Netball (SASN), the tournament provides young athletes from all backgrounds with a platform to showcase their skills, be scouted by national selectors, and gain exposure to competitive play at the highest schools level.

The journey to the 2025 national finals is now approaching its final stretch. The last remaining provincial legs will take place this coming weekend, with the Free State set to host its leg in Bethlehem, Mpumalanga in Ermelo, and the Western Cape showdown unfolding in Bredasdorp. These events will complete the lineup for the national finals, which are scheduled for 25–26 July at Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen in Boksburg, Gauteng.

With provincial champions emerging and school pride at an all-time high, the stage is being set for one of the most competitive and exciting DSNC national finals to date.

Qualified schools so far:

Gauteng

Ubuntu Stream: Tswelopele Secondary School, Kgetsiyatsie Secondary School, Diepdale Secondary School

Botho Stream: Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria, Rand Park High School, Hoërskool Noordheuwel, Hoërskool Menlopark

Eastern Cape

Ubuntu Stream: Khanyisa High School, Adelaide Gymnasium Technical School

Botho Stream: Hoërskool Framesby, Pearson High School

Limpopo

Ubuntu Stream: Khaiso Secondary School, Tshiawelo Secondary School

Botho Stream: Hoërskool Ben Vorster, Pietersburg High School

Northern Cape

Ubuntu Stream: Hoërskool Veritas De Aar, Friersdale Combined School

Botho Stream: Hoërskool Duineveld, Hoërskool Upington

For more on how MultiChoice is helping grow netball in South Africa and creating opportunities for rising stars through the DStv Schools Netball Challenge, visit www.multichoice.com. Fixtures and results are available on www.supersport.com.



