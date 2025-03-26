Fifa Club World Cup Final Halftime Show headliners announcement

Today, Fifa and Global Citizen announced that J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems will headline the inaugural Fifa Club World Cup™️ Halftime Show on Sunday, 13 July 2025, firing up the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. The show will be broadcast live and for free all over the world on DAZN.com. The tournament, which will crown the first official Fifa club world champion, is set to achieve the largest worldwide reach ever for a global club football competition.

“From Medellín to MetLife – I’m honoured to headline the first-ever halftime show of the Fifa Club World Cup final. It’s a historic moment – for me, for Latin culture, and for every kid who dreams big.” – J Balvin

“We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment, to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait – see you at the Fifa Club World Cup final!” – Tems

Doja Cat. Image by Jacob Webster

The show will support the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative announced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen co-counder and CEO Hugh Evans at the Global Citizen Now Summit in April, which aims to raise $100m to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football. One dollar from every ticket sold for Fifa Club World Cup matches in the United States this summer will be donated to the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund.

“For the first-ever halftime show in a Fifa competition, we’re proud to partner with Global Citizen to bring together a global superstar lineup,” said Gianni Infantino . “Together we are going to make history on a special occasion where football and music unites the world. Fifa and Global Citizen are partnering to support a powerful cause: giving every child the chance to learn, play, and dream. Not only that, but with every ticket sold, we’re investing in their future through the Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund. This show will be unforgettable – not just for its spectacle on a landmark night, but also for the lasting impact it will make.”

Tems. Image by Adrienne Raquel

“To end extreme poverty, we need to ensure every child gets access to a quality education,” added Hugh Evans. “That’s why, together with our partners at Fifa, we’re calling on football fans everywhere to take action. The Fifa Global Citizen Education Fund brings together the global energy of football and music to raise $100m – and give children around the world a real chance at a better future. As the Fifa Club World Cup kicks off, we’re asking fans to step up, get involved, and be part of the movement driving real change.”

The Fifa Club World Cup Final Halftime Show will be headlined by global superstar J Balvin. A long-time supporter of Global Citizen, this will be his fourth collaboration with the nonprofit, having performed at special events during the Covid-19 pandemic, including One World: Together At Home, Global Goal: Unite For Our Future, and Vax Live.

Grammy winning, multi-platinum star Doja Cat, is also set to headline at the Fifa Club World Cup Final Halftime Show, having previously headlined the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, as well as Global Citizen Live, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2021.

Also headlining the Fifa Club World Cup Final Halftime Show will be Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Tems, who performed on the Global Citizen Festival: Accra stage in Ghana in 2022, lighting up the West African nation with an unforgettable performance in the iconic Black Star Square.

As an extension of his long-term role as the international curator of Global Citizen Festival, Chris Martin of Coldplay worked with Global Citizen in their role as producers of the Fifa Club World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Being held in the United States from Saturday, 14 June to Sunday, 13 July 2025, the new Fifa Club World Cup will see the world’s top 32 club teams compete to be crowned across 12 venues in 11 cities. Tickets and hospitality packages are available now at Fifa.com/tickets.

The Fifa Club World Cup Halftime Show is produced by Global Citizen, in partnership with Live Nation, Done+ Dusted, and DPS. It will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, and executive producers include Guy Carrington, Hamish Hamilton and Dave Meyers.

As part of an innovative partnership between Fifa and Global Citizen to help end extreme poverty and improve access to football and quality education for children worldwide, Global Citizen also will produce the first-ever Fifa World Cup Final Halftime Show, which will also be held in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 19 July 2026. Additional information regarding initiatives for the Fifa World Cup 2026 will be announced in due course.



