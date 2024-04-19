KAP sani2c: A decade of progress, partnership and purpose

The KAP sani2c mountain bike stage race has become a benchmark for endurance, innovation, and community upliftment in South Africa. As KAP Limited marks 10 years as title sponsor of sani2c, it’s not just a celebration of sporting excellence, but also of partnership and positive impact driven by the entire KAP group of companies.

Building on nearly 20 years of innovation and collaboration

Since its inception in 2005, the sani2c has evolved from a local school fundraiser to one of the nation’s most prestigious mountain biking events. In 2016, KAP Industrial Holdings became the title sponsor, bringing together the collective expertise and resources of its subsidiaries to enhance every aspect of the race.

Subsidiary highlights: How KAP makes sani2c happen

PG Bison: As the original bridge builders, PG Bison has played a pivotal role in developing race infrastructure, most notably the iconic floating bridge that set a new standard for mountain bike events in South Africa. Nearly two decades on, PG Bison continues to support and innovate, ensuring a safe and memorable rider experience.

As the original bridge builders, PG Bison has played a pivotal role in developing race infrastructure, most notably the iconic floating bridge that set a new standard for mountain bike events in South Africa. Nearly two decades on, PG Bison continues to support and innovate, ensuring a safe and memorable rider experience. Unitrans: Unitrans powers the logistics and manages the complex operational side of the event, including the challenging Unitrans Iconic Climb. Their expertise guarantees that riders, equipment, and support services move seamlessly throughout the event.

Unitrans powers the logistics and manages the complex operational side of the event, including the challenging Unitrans Iconic Climb. Their expertise guarantees that riders, equipment, and support services move seamlessly throughout the event. Safripol: Dedicated to sustainability, Safripol ensures the route is kept clean by championing plastic waste recycling. Their initiatives convert event-generated plastic into useful items, such as eco-friendly pencil cases for local schools, directly benefitting the communities along the route.

Dedicated to sustainability, Safripol ensures the route is kept clean by championing plastic waste recycling. Their initiatives convert event-generated plastic into useful items, such as eco-friendly pencil cases for local schools, directly benefitting the communities along the route. Restonic SA: Restonic adds comfort for riders and supporters alike, creating welcoming chill zones at race villages to aid recovery and overall well-being during the demanding three-day stage race.

Restonic adds comfort for riders and supporters alike, creating welcoming chill zones at race villages to aid recovery and overall well-being during the demanding three-day stage race. Optix: Through the Safely Home app, Optix keeps fans and families connected, enabling real-time rider tracking from start to finish and enhancing the safety and engagement of the event for everyone involved.

Purpose beyond the finish line

The collaboration of KAP’s subsidiaries delivers more than just operational support. It translates into lasting benefits for the communities along the sani2c route. The sani2c Community Development Trust distributes over R10m annually to 23 schools, charities, and environmental projects, funding everything from school libraries and classrooms to skills development, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

The event also drives substantial economic activity, generating an estimated R50m per annum for KwaZulu-Natal and R9m for South Africa through international participation. Skills developed and jobs created for the event often provide long-term employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for local residents.

A platform for lasting change

The success of KAP sani2c is the result of strategic alignment between KAP’s core values - innovation, community, sustainability - and the expertise of its group companies. Each subsidiary plays a critical role, from logistics and infrastructure to environmental responsibility and participant comfort. Together, they help create an event that delivers not just unforgettable mountain biking, but measurable, lasting value for all stakeholders.

As KAP celebrates a decade of partnership with sani2c, the focus remains clear: to make a real impact - not only on race day, but in the lives of people and communities along the route. It’s a testament to what can be achieved when business, sport, and social responsibility unite.

Discover more about KAP sani2c and the role of KAP’s subsidiaries at sani2c.co.za.