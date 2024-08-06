Shaping skills for the supply chain today and tomorrow

Rapid technological advancements, the surge in data, and the increasing demand for specialised expertise has led to business environments needing constant adaptation. Staying ahead of these changes is not merely about remaining competitive – it’s about building resilience and ensuring long-term success in a marketplace that is constantly changing.

Delivering the necessary skills to thrive in this environment demands a proactive approach to training and skills development. Companies must not only equip their workforce with current competencies but also anticipate future demands, ensuring that their talent pipeline is aligned with the evolving needs of the business.

At Unitrans there is agreement that this forward-thinking strategy is crucial for keeping the company future-fit and agile in the increasingly complex supply chain landscape.

Dealing with disruption

Change is inevitable. Today's businesses operate in vastly different ways and in much more volatile environments compared to two decades ago. They must be more innovative, agile, inclusive and customer-focused. The rapid pace of technological advancements has brought further disruption, reshaping the operational landscape and demanding a significant shift in the skills required to thrive in this new environment.

Supply chain companies have recognised the changing environment. The demand for new skill sets, such as data scientists, engineers and cybersecurity experts, has surged, while the need for ongoing workplace learning has become critical. Conventional training approaches are no longer sufficient to meet these emerging needs. Businesses must also focus on identifying and developing future skill requirements, even when they still need to be created.

Establishing learning cultures

The traditional path of graduating with a degree and entering the workforce is also no longer enough, as skills that were adequate 10 years ago are quickly outdated. Instilling a culture of ongoing learning within organisations is crucial for a competitive advantage. At Unitrans we recognise that we have to invest in continuous training and development to stay ahead of the game.

It also involves recognising that the ways we learn have evolved. While educational institutions remain a core part of this process, in-house development programmes and online platforms are increasingly vital for continuous development. At Unitrans, we have introduced the U Skill-Up initiative, a dedicated weekly slot where employees at all levels can learn from experts. This approach establishes a sustainable skills framework and provides competencies that extend beyond the job's technical requirements.

Developing employees and fostering capabilities that align with a company's ethos and culture is another critical differentiator in today's competitive landscape. Reskilling and upskilling must be integral to the employee value proposition as the demand for new skills evolves and the appetite for learning grows. Soft skills are emerging as highly sought-after, driven by the need to stand out in a competitive job market and future-proof one's career.

At Unitrans we take great pride in our award-winning UniDrive driver training programme. Accredited through the Transport Education and Training Authority (TETA), it equips our drivers with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles. More than just performing their duties, the training ensures they are operating the vehicles safely and responsibly.

Driving change

Building a steady pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow has become the ultimate competitive advantage. As the supply chain industry evolves, the demand for ongoing skills development becomes inevitable. In our experience, people development is at the heart of operational success.

To stay ahead, companies must invest in their current workforce, while also anticipating and preparing for the needs of their future employees. Those that adopt this forward thinking approach will not only enhance operational efficiency, but gain a competitive edge, ensuring they remain resilient and future-ready.



