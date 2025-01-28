Unitrans drives efficiency and sustainability in mining with performance-based vehicles

The mining sector has faced many opportunities and challenges over the past few years. While some mining houses have thrived with rising prices and increased demand for certain commodities, others have grappled with declining markets, oversupply and logistical constraints.

These challenges have led many mining companies to experience dips in revenue and profits, driving them to seek innovative solutions to improve efficiency, productivity and profitability.

Against this backdrop, adopting Performance-Based Standards (PBS) vehicles has emerged as a game-changer for the sector, offering unparalleled efficiency, safety and sustainability benefits. With their advanced engineering and customisable designs, PBS vehicles address the unique demands of key mineral sectors, including copper, lithium, heavy mineral sands and uranium.

John Kettlewell

"The advantages of PBS vehicles are undeniable," says John Kettlewell, chief operating officer of the Mining Division at Unitrans. "Their success lies in matching the right vehicle to the right operation. Each vehicle is designed to perform tasks with maximum productivity, safety and sustainability. This tailored approach ensures the specific requirements of each mineral are met, enabling optimised payload capacities."

As an early adopter of PBS technology, Unitrans operates a fleet of over 50 registered PBS vehicles, serving the petroleum, mining and agricultural sectors.

"Bulk material handling in mining is inherently complex, with challenges often tied to the physical and operational demands of moving massive quantities of materials efficiently and safely," says Kettlewell.

PBS vehicles can transport up to 140 tonnes, enhancing payload capacity. This capability reduces trips, alleviates congestion at loading and offloading areas and lowers carbon footprints. By optimising vehicle configurations and achieving higher payloads, Unitrans has achieved over 20% reduction in fuel consumption per tonne hauled and a 54% decrease in the number of vehicles required for a mining operations customer.

PBS vehicles also play a pivotal role in improving safety. Studies show a lower crash involvement rate per kilometre travelled than conventional trucks. Enhanced stability, manoeuvrability and braking systems make them well-suited for navigating the challenging terrains of mining operations.

Beyond safety, PBS vehicles minimise road wear per tonne-kilometre and offer increased gross- combination mass and cubic capacity. These innovations enhance productivity while lowering transport costs and fostering a more sustainable supply chain.

"While transitioning to PBS vehicles involves upfront investments and specialised training, the long-term benefits far outweigh these challenges," says Kettlewell. "These vehicles have transformed transportation efficiency, safety and environmental impact, aligning perfectly with the evolving demands of the mining sector."

According to Kettlewell, Unitrans collaborates closely with clients to maximise the benefits of PBS vehicles. This highlights the company's innovative role in mining solutions and its commitment to helping partners unlock the full potential of PBS technology.

"As the mining industry continues to evolve, the integration of PBS vehicles will play an increasingly vital role in shaping a more efficient and sustainable future. We invite mining companies to collaborate with Unitrans to explore the transformative potential of these advanced transport solutions," concludes Kettlewell.

Unitrans will attend the annual Mining Indaba “Investing in Africa”, which will take place in Cape Town from 3-6 February this year.



