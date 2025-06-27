Unitrans drives innovation to meet Africa’s evolving logistics needs

“The African logistics landscape is changing rapidly,” says Edwin Hewitt, CEO of Unitrans. “And companies like ours must change with it. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach anymore. Success lies in tailored solutions, flexibility and relentless innovation rooted in real-time data, technology and collaboration.”

A century of experience, a future of agility

With over 100 years of experience and operations spanning 10 African countries, Unitrans is well equipped to solve the continent’s complex and diverse logistics challenges. Each year, the company transports 4.4 billion litres of fuel and chemicals, operates a fleet of 4,000 vehicles across 300 million kilometres and manages 100,000 hectares of sugarcane. In addition, its commuter services move over 80 million passengers annually.

“In this business, we’ve learned to be adaptable,” says Hewitt. “We don't just react to change, we plan for it. Our teams bring together industry knowledge with technologies like AI, telematics and smart analytics to enhance performance across the supply chain.”

From poor infrastructure and volatile demand to geo-political uncertainty and extreme weather, African markets face a unique set of challenges. But for Unitrans, these hurdles present opportunities for innovation. The company’s tailored solutions range from drone technology in agriculture to advanced telematics in transport, all aimed at improving efficiency, safety and sustainability.

The power of collaboration and integrated partnerships

A key driver of this success is collaboration. “You can’t succeed in this space without strong, strategic partnerships,” says Hewitt. “Whether it’s working with customers to forecast demand or integrating live data across the supply chain, collaboration is not optional – it’s essential.”

This approach is reflected in Unitrans’s commitment to integrated partnerships where all players share in the risk, the work and the reward. Such alignment enables more agile, responsive operations and reduces friction across the supply chain.

Technology is another cornerstone of Unitrans’s strategy with significant investment directed toward advanced systems and tools. However, according to Hewitt, real value comes not just from adopting new technology but from fully integrating it. “Technology only delivers results when it's embedded into daily operations. Every system we use must improve productivity, reduce risk and enhance safety. That’s where true transformation happens.”

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on building resilient, future-ready logistics networks that can power African growth.

“Strong relationships with suppliers, logistics providers and technology partners will be critical. By working together and leveraging the right tools, we can build supply chains that are robust, agile, sustainable and ready for whatever comes next,” concludes Hewitt.



