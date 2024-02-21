Driving supply chain innovation and efficiency

Technology has drastically transformed how we live and work. In logistics, this transformation is enabling deeper insights, enhanced decision-making and greater operational efficiency. It is no longer a mere trend, but rather an essential tool for companies seeking to boost productivity and remain competitive in challenging economic climates.

At Unitrans, successful innovation means more than just adopting new technologies; it involves integrating these advancements into the fabric of daily operations to solve industry-specific challenges. By focusing on practical implementation, we can streamline processes, enhance safety and deliver measurable results – ultimately meeting the goal of adding value to the organisation and our customers.

Delivering bespoke solutions

Our approach at Unitrans is built on the belief that innovation is as much about people and processes as it is about technology. Our training programmes are designed not just to teach new technology, but to demonstrate how it makes jobs more efficient, as well as more accessible. This approach fosters a culture of ongoing improvement, where technology becomes a partner in enhancing job performance, rather than an intimidating new requirement.

What sets us apart is our focused approach to specific industries. We're not just adopting technology as a general standard; instead, we are on a journey to understand how best to apply these technologies to meet the unique needs of the niche sectors we service. This allows us to offer bespoke solutions tailored to these markets. Our development efforts are centred around making the data and information we gather relevant and actionable for our customers in their specific fields. By doing so, we empower them to use this information effectively, driving their success and ensuring they achieve tangible results.

Safety and efficiency through technology

Safety remains a strong emphasis for Unitrans. Advances in technology and ongoing innovation have allowed transport companies to change their approach to risk management, delivering far safer operations.

Carli Venter Nicolé Mey

Vehicle tracking and in-cab driver monitoring technologies have revolutionised safety and risk management by allowing for early warning systems and incident prevention, as opposed to post-incident route cause analysis. By leveraging performance-based vehicle standards, as another example, a transporter can now carry more cargo, reduce carbon emissions and protect roads – all while delivering superior value to its customers. Additionally, these advancements contribute to safer driving conditions by improving vehicle stability and reducing the risks associated with overloading.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate Transport Month, it is clear that technology and innovation are essential to driving safer and more efficient operations. By adopting new technologies, implementing agile practices and continuously seeking improvements, we can meet today’s demands while paving the way for a more secure and efficient future in logistics.

At Unitrans, we are committed to leading this transformation as we continue to empower both our workforce and our customers to thrive in this changing landscape. Innovation is not just staying ahead, but about making a meaningful impact on the industry and the communities we serve.



