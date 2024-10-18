Navigating a future in logistics: Your pathway with IIE Rosebank College

October is Transport Month in South Africa, an ideal time to reflect on the essential role that logistics and supply chain management play in driving our economy. Whether it’s transporting goods across the country or ensuring timely delivery of vital resources, the logistics sector is the backbone of many industries. If you have an interest in how goods and services move from point A to B, then a career in logistics might be for you.

At IIE Rosebank College, there are IIE qualifications designed to help you thrive in this fast-paced field, including the IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management, and the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management. These qualifications are available for both full-time and online study, offering flexibility to suit your lifestyle and learning needs.

Why pursue a career in logistics and supply chain management?

The logistics and supply chain sector offers diverse career opportunities and is critical to various industries such as manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and transportation. With globalisation and technology rapidly evolving, professionals in this field are highly sought after for their ability to manage supply chains, optimise processes, and reduce operational costs.

By studying at IIE Rosebank College, you’ll gain practical skills and knowledge that prepare you to solve complex logistical challenges, work with cutting-edge technologies, and drive efficient operations in both local and international markets.

The IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management

This qualification provides an understanding of logistics and supply chain management principles. You will learn about procurement, distribution, warehousing, transportation, and the digital tools that are transforming the industry. The curriculum focuses on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring that IIE graduates are job-ready upon completion. Whether you choose to study full-time on campus or online, you'll be well-prepared for the demands of the modern logistics world.

Potential career paths:

Logistics manager



Supply chain analyst



Operations manager



Procurement specialist



Distribution manager



Inventory control manager

The IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management

For those looking to advance, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management is another excellent option. This qualification provides foundational knowledge and practical skills in logistics operations, transportation, and warehousing, helping you enter the workforce in a shorter time frame. Available for full-time and online study, the flexibility allows you to balance your education with other commitments.

Potential career paths:

Logistics coordinator



Fleet manager



Warehouse supervisor



Transport planner



Distribution coordinator



Supply chain assistant

The IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management

If you’re looking for an introduction to logistics and entry-level positions this industry, the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management is perfect for you. This qualification offers fundamental knowledge about the logistics industry, preparing you for entry-level positions or further studies in the field. It’s ideal for those who want to enter the workforce in one year or build a foundation for more advanced qualifications. You can study this qualification full-time or online, giving you the flexibility to advance at your own pace.

Potential career paths:

Logistics clerk



Supply chain assistant



Transport coordinator



Warehouse administrator

Whether you’re pursuing the IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management, or the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management, you’ll be equipped with the skills to succeed in a competitive job market.

