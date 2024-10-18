Subscribe & Follow
Navigating a future in logistics: Your pathway with IIE Rosebank College
At IIE Rosebank College, there are IIE qualifications designed to help you thrive in this fast-paced field, including the IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management, and the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management. These qualifications are available for both full-time and online study, offering flexibility to suit your lifestyle and learning needs.
Why pursue a career in logistics and supply chain management?
The logistics and supply chain sector offers diverse career opportunities and is critical to various industries such as manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and transportation. With globalisation and technology rapidly evolving, professionals in this field are highly sought after for their ability to manage supply chains, optimise processes, and reduce operational costs.
By studying at IIE Rosebank College, you’ll gain practical skills and knowledge that prepare you to solve complex logistical challenges, work with cutting-edge technologies, and drive efficient operations in both local and international markets.
The IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management
This qualification provides an understanding of logistics and supply chain management principles. You will learn about procurement, distribution, warehousing, transportation, and the digital tools that are transforming the industry. The curriculum focuses on both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring that IIE graduates are job-ready upon completion. Whether you choose to study full-time on campus or online, you'll be well-prepared for the demands of the modern logistics world.
Potential career paths:
Logistics manager
Supply chain analyst
Operations manager
Procurement specialist
Distribution manager
Inventory control manager
The IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management
For those looking to advance, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management is another excellent option. This qualification provides foundational knowledge and practical skills in logistics operations, transportation, and warehousing, helping you enter the workforce in a shorter time frame. Available for full-time and online study, the flexibility allows you to balance your education with other commitments.
Potential career paths:
Logistics coordinator
Fleet manager
Warehouse supervisor
Transport planner
Distribution coordinator
Supply chain assistant
The IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management
If you’re looking for an introduction to logistics and entry-level positions this industry, the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management is perfect for you. This qualification offers fundamental knowledge about the logistics industry, preparing you for entry-level positions or further studies in the field. It’s ideal for those who want to enter the workforce in one year or build a foundation for more advanced qualifications. You can study this qualification full-time or online, giving you the flexibility to advance at your own pace.
Potential career paths:
Logistics clerk
Supply chain assistant
Transport coordinator
Warehouse administrator
Whether you’re pursuing the IIE bachelor of business administration in logistics and supply chain management, the IIE diploma in logistics and supply chain management, or the IIE higher certificate in logistics and supply chain management, you’ll be equipped with the skills to succeed in a competitive job market.
Plus, with our 2025 applications now open, we are offering a 50% discount on the application fee when you apply now. This is the perfect time to invest in your future and step into the fast-paced world of logistics and supply chain management.
Transport the world, with IIE Rosebank College, a brand of the Independent Institute of Education (The IIE).
