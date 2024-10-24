Education Higher Education
    Wishing South Africa’s class of 2024 the best of luck in their matric exams

    Issued by Rosebank College
    24 Oct 2024
    24 Oct 2024
    Wishing South Africa&#x2019;s class of 2024 the best of luck in their matric exams

    To the remarkable class of 2024,

    As you approach the final stretch of your high school journey, we want to extend our warmest wishes and heartfelt congratulations for making it this far. These final exams mark the finish line of years of hard work, dedication, late nights, and determination. It’s natural to feel a mix of excitement, nerves, and perhaps even uncertainty, however, you have everything it takes to cross this finish line and succeed.

    Believe in your strengths and capabilities

    We know that during this time, self-doubt can creep in. The pressure might feel overwhelming, however remember that you are capable of more than you can imagine. You’ve studied, you’ve prepared, and you are ready. Trust in your abilities and let the knowledge and skills you’ve learnt guide you through each exam paper.

    Matric is not just about grades; it’s about proving to yourself that you can rise to the occasion. It's about knowing that your dreams and aspirations are valid, and this is just the first step towards fulfilling them. Whether you want to pursue higher education, step into the working world, or explore new opportunities, your future is bright, and the possibilities are endless.

    Here are some exam hacks to keep you going during this exam season:

    • Get enough sleep

    • Exercise and stretch regularly

    • Study in a clean, organised environment

    • Reward yourself

    • Limit social media and distractions

    As you prepare to enter higher education

    For many of you, higher education is the next exciting chapter. It’s a time of new beginnings, new friendships, experiences, and learning opportunities. Whether you choose to study a degree, diploma, or higher certificate, there is a path tailored just for you. As you embark on this journey, keep in mind that higher education is not only about academics but also about self-discovery. You will grow, explore your passions, and shape the career path that excites you.

    The transition from high school to higher education can be daunting, but you are not alone. There are higher education institutions, like IIE Rosebank College that are here to support you, offering affordable, flexible, and accessible options for your future studies. Take the time to explore these opportunities, and know that the skills you have honed during your matric year will serve you well as you step into this new chapter.

    Take a deep breath, stay focused, and give it your best. And when it’s all over, take a moment to reflect on how far you’ve come. Be proud of your journey. Your future is filled with endless opportunities, and this is only the beginning.

    From all of us at IIE Rosebank College, we wish you the very best of luck in your exams and every success as you embark on your next adventure.

    You’ve got this, Class of 2024! Your future is waiting, and we believe in you.

    IIE Rosebank College is an educational brand of the Independent Institute of Education (The IIE).

    Rosebank College
    The IIE Rosebank College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE) gives you access to affordable, quality education that makes you employable. Accredited IIE Degrees, Diplomas and Higher Certificates are offered at Rosebank College.
