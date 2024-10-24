How to apply for the 2025 Funza Lushaka Bursary

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you successfully apply for the 2025 Funza Lushaka Bursary:

1. Understand the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme

The Funza Lushaka Bursary is a multi-year initiative funded by the government to support students pursuing a career in teaching. This bursary covers essential costs like tuition, accommodation, books, and even a small living allowance. The programme aims to produce highly qualified teachers in key subjects like mathematics, science, and languages.

2. Who can apply?

To be eligible for the Funza Lushaka Bursary, you must:

Be a South African citizen with a valid ID number

Be a learner who achieved high marks in Grade 12

Be below the age of 30 and looking to make a career change

Be below the age of 30 and unemployed, but passionate about teaching

Be a dedicated and passionate individual who would like a professional career in teaching

Have the willingness to teach in any school and be placed by a Provincial Education Department (PED)

3. Key application dates

Applications for the 2025 bursary opened on 10 October 2024 and will close on 26 January 2025. It’s important to start preparing early to ensure you meet all the requirements before the deadline.

4. How to apply

Before you can apply for the Funza Lushaka Bursary online, you must first create an account on the eGov portal. Here's how to do it:

Go to the eGov website.

Click on 'Login/Register' on the homepage.

When the pop-up menu appears, choose 'Register' in the bottom left corner.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and select 'Continue.'

Enter your personal details, including your name, surname, ID number, or passport number.

Provide your contact information, such as your mobile number and email address.

Select your suburb, township, or village.

Set a password.

Confirm your information using the verification code sent to you and click 'Register'.

Once your account is registered on the eGov portal, you can proceed with your Funza Lushaka Bursary application for 2025 by following these steps:

Log in to the eGov portal using the username and password you created during registration.

On the services menu, select 'Funza Lushaka Bursary Scheme.'

Enter the one-time pin (OTP) sent through your preferred communication channel.

Accept the Terms and Conditions.

On the dashboard, click the '2025 application' button.

Follow the prompts to complete your application.

Finally, review your declaration and confirm your details.

5. Selection and awarding

Funza Lushaka is a merit-based bursary. The selection process takes into account your academic achievements, leadership potential, and alignment with the programme's goals. Priority is given to students pursuing teaching in areas where teacher shortages are most acute, such as Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects and African languages.

6. Commitment after graduation

As a Funza Lushaka Bursary recipient, you will be required to teach at a public school for the same number of years you received funding. This ensures that the programme benefits not only the bursary holder but also the broader South African educational landscape.

7. Tips for a successful application

Start early to avoid last-minute stress.

Ensure all documents are certified and legible.

Be honest in your application about your passion for teaching and future goals.

Double-check the accuracy of your information before submitting.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.



