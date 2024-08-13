South Africa
Construction Infrastructure & Utilities
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransLulaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Repairs to crumbling clinic delayed

    A dilapidated three-roomed house is where patients attending Haytor Clinic in Whittlesea near Komani have to receive medical treatment. The property, built in 1976, has a leaking roof and when it rains, patients have to jump over puddles of water.
    By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Because the clinic has three rooms, there’s barely any privacy where nurses can conduct tests or counsel patients on their treatment. These usually happen in the waiting area in front of other patients.

    In mid-2024, the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works and Infrastructure awarded a R9m tender to a contractor to renovate the existing clinic, build three new structures and ablutions.

    Nearly a year later, the project remains incomplete. Residents and staff say the contractor left the site in May. But returned two days after we visited the site.

    When we visited the site last month, no workers were there. While the roof on a section of the building had been removed for repairs, it had not been replaced. There was a lot of rubble and building material left unattended at the site.

    Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the project was meant to be completed by June. He said there were major delays due to late payments to the contractor and weather challenges. He did not explain the reason for the delay.

    The project has been halted for more than a month to allow the department time to make payment, confirmed Manana. Work at the site has since started again.

    Zwelinzima Ntlabezi, who works as a caretaker at the clinic, said that when it rains, he has to run to the clinic to cover patient files and medication.

    He said the roof of the old nurse’s house was destroyed by a storm years ago. “The consultation rooms are very small. We have a doctor that always complains about the space because she only has a small corner to treat people,” said Ntlabezi.

    Patient Busisiwe Mlandeli complained that her tests were done in front of other patients. “At least when it’s not cold we wait outside,” she said.

    Mlandeli said when the contractor was introduced to community members, they were told the project would be done within six months.

    “This is very frustrating,” she said. “We really need this clinic because in this village there’s little network coverage, so we struggle to call for an ambulance when there’s an emergency.”

    Ward 21 councillor Lazola Pukwana said department officials promised an end to the payment issues when the project resumes. “We are hoping that they will stick to that because the medication can’t stay covered with a sail.”

    However, Manana disputes that the clinic’s medication and files are exposed to the elements. He said it is kept in steel cabinets.

    The clinic, Manana said, will be completed in November.

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    © 2025 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz