    Closing dates for 2026 university applications

    University applications for the 2026 academic year are already open across most of South Africa’s higher education institutions, but with each university setting its own deadlines, staying on top of closing dates is critical. Many students mistakenly assume they have until the end of the year to apply. In reality, deadlines vary widely by institution and programme – and late applications are typically not accepted for high-demand courses. That’s why, in this article, the team at FundiConnect has compiled key application closing dates and advice to help learners submit on time.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    18 Jun 2025
    Key university application closing dates for 2026

    Here are some of the major deadlines for some of South Africa’s institutions currently confirmed for 2026 intake:

    • University of Cape Town (UCT): 31 July 2025
    • University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): 30 September 2025
    • University of Johannesburg (UJ): 31 October 2025
    • Stellenbosch University: 31 July 2025
    • University of Pretoria (UP): 30 June 2025
    • Nelson Mandela University: 30 September 2025
    • University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): 30 September 2025
    • Durban University of Technology (DUT): 30 September 2025
    • Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT): 30 September 2025

    Deadlines are even earlier for certain programmes such as Medicine, Health Sciences, and Fine Arts. Prospective students should check course-specific requirements and close dates on each university’s official website.

    Why early applications matter

    Early application allows students to:

    • Secure placement in popular programmes
    • Apply for university residence or accommodation in time
    • Meet scholarship and funding deadlines (including NSFAS and institutional bursaries)

    Leaving applications to the last minute can lead to rushed submissions, incomplete documentation, or missed opportunities.

    Required documents

    To apply, students generally need:

    • A certified copy of their ID or passport
    • Final Grade 11 results (or latest academic transcript)
    • Proof of residence
    • Proof of application fee payment (if applicable)

    Some programmes may also require portfolios, letters of motivation, or NBT results. It's recommended to start compiling documents well in advance to avoid delays.

    Applying for funding

    Many funding opportunities have the same deadlines as university applications. NSFAS, for example, is expected to open applications in the second half of 2025, with closing dates typically near the end of the year.

    For students needing private education finance, Fundi offers a range of tailored solutions, including study loans, device financing, and accommodation support.

    Your application checklist

    To stay ahead:

    • Review all university and programme deadlines
    • Apply early – don’t wait for final matric results
    • Double-check required documents for each institution
    • Track funding application windows
    • Use trusted resources like FundiConnect to navigate the process

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
