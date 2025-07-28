South Africa
    Gibs announces first cohort of Executive Programme in Media Leadership

    The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce the first cohort of its new Executive Programme in Media Leadership, an intensive four-month initiative designed to equip African media professionals with the strategic and practical tools to lead through disruption.
    Issued by Gordon Institute of Business Science
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    Gibs announces first cohort of Executive Programme in Media Leadership

    The 2025 cohort comprises accomplished individuals, with a remarkable diversity of backgrounds and expertise. Most of the participants are based in South Africa, with the rest coming from across the continent, including representatives from Nigeria, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. This meets the programme’s ambition to foster a pan-African leadership network. In addition, two-thirds of the cohort are women, reflecting a strong commitment to inclusive leadership.

    “This is an incredible moment,” said Michael Markovitz, director of the Gibs Media Leadership Think Tank and lead faculty for the programme. “We’ve worked hard over many months to design something that is grounded in African realities, and we’re delighted with the calibre and diversity of this inaugural group.”

    The Executive Programme in Media Leadership was co-designed by Markovitz and Styli Charalambous, CEO and co-founder of Daily Maverick, to respond directly to the complex challenges facing media across Africa. These include market failure, shrinking newsrooms, the impacts of AI, and platform dominance.

    Charalambous reflects on the purpose of the programme: “We wanted to create something truly relevant for African media professionals that is practical, affordable, and focused on the real-world constraints they face in their day-to-day work. This cohort reflects that mission. It’s diverse, dynamic, and hungry to drive change.”

    One of the programme’s defining features is its world-class faculty. The teaching team brings together top Gibs academics in leadership, strategy, entrepreneurship and innovation, alongside globally respected media experts and practitioners. This cross-disciplinary approach ensures participants are exposed to the latest thinking within the media sector and from adjacent fields. All of these are essential to navigating the continuous waves of disruption, from business model innovation to digital transformation and public interest policy.

    “There has never been a more urgent time to invest in leadership for public interest journalism,” Markovitz added. “Across Africa, the media faces severe threats to sustainability, freedom and trust. We need bold, strategic thinkers who can lead in this era of permacrisis, and this programme is designed to nurture exactly that kind of leadership.”

    The Executive Programme in Media Leadership runs from July to October 2025 and features a dynamic, applied learning experience, including a Capstone project, peer collaboration, and targeted modules on AI, sustainable business models, competition law, negotiation, and inclusive leadership. Delegates will graduate with a strong network of peers and collaborators across the continent.

    The programme’s development and the participation of many delegates would not have been possible without the support of the Google News Initiative, the Media Development Investment Fund (MDIF), and the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

    To view the full list and photographs of the inaugural cohort, please visit https://www.Gibs.co.za/news/media-executive-programme-2025---inaugural-cohort.

    Google, Daily Maverick, Gordon Institute of Business Science, Styli Charalambous, Media Development Investment Fund, Michael Markovitz
    Gordon Institute of Business Science
    (GIBS) has been built around its intent to significantly improve responsible individual and organisational performance, through high-quality business and management education.
    Let's do Biz